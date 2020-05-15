Trump is caught in a Catch 22?

Staś

Scenario #1: If Trump sends the country back to work they will die in greater numbers the JMSM destroy Trump.

Scenario #2:The JMSM will blame Trump for the destruction of the economy if he doesn’t get the country back to work.

Scenario #3 The Trump supporters have had enough. and don’t give a shit.

Scenario #4: The western world and the goy are too addicted to materialism or the Bible. They will never fight back.

Scenario #5 Trump likes to win if the JMSM trap him in this “catch 22” will he talk he will be fired to talk about who was behind 911 or JFK.

SCENARIO #6 Trump will get the economy and the people back to work but at the same time it is in his interest to let the American people see which [Dems] politicians are talking Fear, Doom and Gloom in slowing down the process of recovery and who are screaming for more money to cover their own previous misdeeds. As people see that the leftist politicians are getting in the way of their own livelihoods, even middle-of-the road Americans, not just Trump supporters, will call BS on it all and will finally realize the media for what it is–the real enemy of the people.