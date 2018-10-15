Is the God of the Old Testament for the Gentiles?

By Staś

In my view one of the main problems in human “civilization” is how people of the view God.

Is it not true that much of the Western World has either turned away from religion or delights in a vengeful Old testament God?

Is it not true that the second most powerful man in the world VP Mike Pence is an evangelical OT loving Christian? Pence loves Israel and sees America as a New Israel.

Is it not true that if Pence gets in as President he could get us all blow up?

Yet…. they the they Jews don’t seem to like him. Pence is either faking his love for Israel and the Jews or he is simply very strange. A sycophantic Gentile who loves the stories the Jews tell. Because they are the finest story tellers the world has ever known.

Trump and the Generals that surround him live in the real world and they are trying to make real business deals. Political and military deals that will attempt to save “the Republic.”

This could be the single most difficult problem humanity must face. That is the question of who god is and how people should worship him.

The Gentile people and “The Church”. Refuse to recognize that the Torah is a book of war laws. A book that is unique and exclusive only to the Jews. It is filled with mythical stories that bring glory to a chose few.

Jesus himself ran up against the laws of the Torah and he was killed for disobeying it. The central message of the Torah is war victory and enslavement. The laws in the OT are for them and them alone.

The Roman Church, the Orthodox church and the Protestants are deeply connected to the OT and this connection has tied it to a vengeful warlike tribal version of God.

The laws of the Bible are for Judea only. The law instructs the Israelite’s to kill and enslave anyone that gets in their way.

Make no mistake the Laws of the OT Bible mean death for the Gentile.

“But of the cities of these people, which the Lord thy God doth give thee for an inheritance, thou shalt save alive nothing that breatheth”

Deuteronomy 20:16-18

Most of the world’s population falls under the so called Abraham religions. This means most of the world is tied in some way to the OT.

Though the worship of one God came first to Persia (Zoroastrianism) the Jewish God is the one most people worship today. Well meaning people will say there is only one kind, forgiving god for all. This simply is not true. The Gentile God is universal and welcomes people to try to join him in heaven. The Jewish G-d Yahweh is exclusive. The Christian world needs to be more clear about this.

The reward for obeying Yahweh the war god is to control the entire world itself.

“If you faithfully obey the voice of Yahweh your God, by keeping and observing all his commandments, which I am laying down for you today, Yahweh your God will raise you higher than every other nation in the world.” Deuteronomy 28

So this begs the question does the rest of the world want to worship a god and his book who seeks to take over the world?

Christ himself warned us about this. Although the Gentile world follows the god of the Jewish people. Jewish apparently said it was the devil.

Does anyone who falls under the command of the Torah, the Bible the Old Testament (not the NT) ever consider the fact that the book exclusively brings glory to the Israelite people?

A book of war stories and war victories. Story’s that have been magnified thousands of times by Hollywood in the modern era. Old School Hollywood has created a sanitized and sentimental view of the Bible. The Gentiles love it.

Although the Gentile in the western world has been reduced to a “consumer” they are still filled more or less with a certain sentimentality for the Bible.

How much of the OT is devoted to stories about bloody war victories and the god of the OT killing people who defy him or his “chosen people” ? Answer-All of it.

Could it be that the OT book was created so that the Israelite tribe would defeated and subjugate the “other” tribes. That it would prepare it’s people to kill all other around it in rule the ancient world. Could it be that the “good book” was and is used to develop a system of war dominance that carries on till this very day. We sometimes hear people say those Catholics want to rule the world. Never. Some fools say the Jesuit order rules that world. Did the US invade Iraq under the direction of the Jesuit Order? The secret “Black Pope” runs the Mossad? No. But more often then not you hear people whisper. “The Jews want to run the world. Or the Jews run the world. It is not difficult to prove it. To hide the fact the Jews run the world is difficult. That is why high profile news people get paid so much.

Yet very few people other then other then mean atheist and liberal attack the OT. You will notice they do it carefully so as to not anger the Jews.

People who are religious Christian seem to not question the OT. The make all kinds of excuses and complex arguments defended the brutal and bloodthirsty god of the OT and his book the Torah.

For one thing archaeologist are now questioning the very existence of some of the major charters of the old testament.

In an article for NYT times article entitled New Torah for Mordern Minds Michael Massingmarxh writes:

Abraham, the Jewish patriarch, probably never existed. Nor did Moses. The entire Exodus story as recounted in the Bible probably never occurred. The same is true of the tumbling of the walls of Jericho. And David, far from being the fearless king who built Jerusalem into a mighty capital, was more likely a provincial leader whose reputation was later magnified to provide a rallying point for a fledgling nation.

But during the 1980s an earthquake shook these founding myths. The discoveries made by the “new archaeology” discredited a great exodus in the 13th century BC. Moses could not have led the Hebrews out of Egypt into the Promised Land, for the good reason that the latter was Egyptian territory at the time. And there is no trace of either a slave revolt against the pharaonic empire or of a sudden conquest of Canaan by outsiders.

Nor is there any trace or memory of the magnificent kingdom of David and Solomon. Recent discoveries point to the existence, at the time, of two small kingdoms: Israel, the more powerful, and Judah, the future Judea. The general population of Judah did not go into 6th century BC exile: only its political and intellectual elite were forced to settle in Babylon. This decisive encounter with Persian religion gave birth to Jewish monotheism.

Scholars tend to see the Jesus and God they want to see. It my opinion many tie Jesus to the OT and this is a huge problem.

Jesus was in violation of the OT laws. Because he talked about saving the whole of humanity. The OT does not.

The Jews and the Gentiles certainly see God in very different ways. The god in the OT Bible has nothing to do with the Gentiles. They say so. To include it’s teachings within the Christian church has been a huge mistake. Why would you worship a book that seeks to destroy you?

Not only that the god of the Jews is very different than the god of the gentiles. It is there law that states they should follow their God, G-d Yahweh.

The 10 commandments (or the 610) are for the exclusive Tribe of Israel only!

Samuel, Maurice a Jew who turned against the Jewish teachings writes in You Gentiles. That there is clearly a distinct difference between the Gentile and the Jewish God.

There is a Gentile god and there is a Jewish god. Some would say they are one in the same I don’t think so at least the Jewish people do not think so.

Nevertheless I set it down clearly that in this Western world there are essentially two peoples as spiritual forces, only two main groups that would be the Jew and gentile. Few people except for the Jews themselves realize this important fact.

From the beginning Yahweh was a tribal god that was exclusively connected to the Israelite. At some point he became the god of all people In Theory., but it is very clear the OT god is Jewish.

Laurent Guyénot writes in From Yahweh to Zion:

“To understand how this biblical monotheism came about, it is necessary to know that in the oldest strata of the Bible, Yahweh is a national, ethnic god, not the supreme God of the Universe. The Israelites revered Yahweh as the Assyrians worshiped their god Ashur and credited him with their military victories

Though Gentiles do everything they can to convinces themselves the that god of the Hebrews was a kind and loving god.

I contend that. Yahweh and the OT the Torah is a warrior god and that is his book of is the ultimate manual for conquest.

If it is not then why do so many of the Jewish holidays celebrate military victory and the death of non-Jewish people?

Passover

Though sentimental movies staring Charlton Heston try to make it seem justified, because the Egyptian people were so awful and mean. This still does not take away from the fact that the god of the OT murdered the Egyptian baby’s.

The Jews are great story tellers you watch the Ten commandments staring Heston and your thrilled that god kills. the heathen Egyptian children.

And the blood shall be to you for a token upon the houses where ye are: and when I see the blood, I will pass over you, and the plague shall not be upon you to destroy you, when I smite the land of Egypt. (Exodus 12:13)

The god of the OT also put ten plagues onto Egypt. Is this something that the creator of the universe should be involved in?

Passover is essentially the celebration of biological war victory.

Exodus 11:1-12:30

The Plague on the Firstborn

” Now the Lord had said to Moses, “I will bring one more plague on Pharaoh and on Egypt. After that, he will let you go from here, and when he does, he will drive you out completely. Tell the people that men and women alike are to ask their neighbors for articles of silver and gold.” (The Lord made the Egyptians favorably disposed toward the people, and Moses himself was highly regarded in Egypt by Pharaoh’s officials and by the people.)

So Moses said, “This is what the Lord says: ‘About midnight I will go throughout Egypt. Every firstborn son in Egypt will die, from the firstborn son of Pharaoh, who sits on the throne, to the firstborn son of the female slave, who is at her hand mill, and all the firstborn of the cattle as well. There will be loud wailing throughout Egypt—worse than there has ever been or ever will be again. But among the Israelites not a dog will bark at any person or animal.’ Then you will know that the Lord makes a distinction between Egypt and Israel. All these officials of yours will come to me, bowing down before me and saying, ‘Go, you and all the people who follow you!’ After that I will leave.” Then Moses, hot with anger, left Pharaoh.”

The question must be asked. Are you comfortable with a god that must involve himself so passionately in human affairs?

Do you like the fact the god is human enough to take sides in war? Moses if he existed at all drowned the Egyptian soldiers.

Moses if he existed at all was a man of magic.

Somehow the Gentiles bend over backwards to embrace the OT story

And I will put forth My hand, and smite Egypt? Do you want a god with a human like temper making wars?

In Exodus 4:21 God seems to be messing with his own people as he does in the Book of Job.

The LORD instructed Moses, “When you go back to Egypt, see that you perform before Pharaoh all the wonders that I have put within your power. But I will harden his heart so that he will not let the people go.

Exodus 4:21

What does that even mean? God curses the Egyptians and plays tricks on his own guys?

Abram

Was Abram pimping out his wife? Lovers of the Bible will say Sarah was so beautiful Pharaoh could not resist or something like that.

The father of the worlds major religions had some questionable ethics.

Abram prostituted his wife out to Pharaoh? Yes. What is so great about this story?

And Pharaoh called Abram and said: ‘What is this that thou hast done unto me? Why didst thou not tell me that she was thy wife?

Genesis 12:18

Many Gentiles feel strongly that they need to hold on to the Torah the OT because the prophets foretold of the coming savior. So the Gentile is convinced he needs the Torah.

But Jesus warned of the lies of the prophets :

All that ever came before me are thieves and robbers: but the sheep did not hear them.

John 10:8

The Bible preacher of the US worship the Book worship the Bible itself so call Bibliolatry

Bibliolatry (from the Greek βιβλίον biblion, “book” and the suffix -λατρία -latria, “worship”) is the worship of a book or the description of a deity found in a book.

Thus, the worship a vengeful deity that calls for endless war.

The preach often also say the Jesus never questioned “The Law. Well he constantly disobeyed the law by protecting and forgiving the prostitutes.

He attacked the money changers in the Temple. Surly these things went against “The Law” They his own people killed him for it.

He opened the door so that all people may go to Heaven.

According to the gospels, Jesus was arrested and tried by the Sanhedrin. The fault of the death of Christ is not due to the Romans.

The cowardly Roman Catholic church does not even stick up for itself. They refuse to tell the story as it happened. The Roman hating OT obsessed Protestants are more then happy to oblige them.

Pilate said “Then what should I do with Jesus who is called the Messiah?” They shouted back, “Crucify him!”

It is time the Gentile world stop and realize the God of the OT is not their God and act accordingly.

The religions of the Gentiles must be reformed to reject this. Or the price will be the end of the world in the form of the very Biblical Sampson Option!

