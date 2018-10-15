Is it time for humanity to reject a violent God?

Are you a Captain Ahab?

By Staś

Is The God. of Abraham violent jealous and angry? Yes. In my opinion the God of the OT the “good book” the Bible has had a negative effect on humanity.

To be clear the God of the OT is evil and very human very flawed very violent. Do you want that kind of God?

Many people do. Many people enjoy having a god that will kill people that they don’t like.

What role has the violent God of the OT played in the destruction of the Native American Indians?

Were they not considered “the heathen” “the other” Those who do not accept the “sophisticated” version of how to worship God are often deemed as “savages”

Is it not wore easy to start WWI and WWII if you belive the “others” to be “savages”

Drop the bomb on Shinto believing Japs.

Allegedly Lloyd George said, “We have to reserve the right to bomb the niggers.”

Protestant America and England have been the junior partners of Israel in dishing out Biblical OT law.

The party may be over Russia, China, Iran and now even a significant part of the US military has had enough.

But not all of the some of the US Marine corp. still gather and chant “There is no God but Jehovah”.

Vengeful Captain Ahab’s? Seek out a nuanced view of a peaceful, kind, and loving creator, or we are all doomed.

The stories of war victory human sacrifice and vengeance turn people into versions of Captain Ahab from Moby Dick. The Protestants are warriors for Judea against the Roman Catholics. The Masons are Jewish wannabes they and other secret societies live to serve Judea. The Mormons a creation of a high level Mason to serve Judea.

Even within the Roman Catholic and Russian/Greek Orthodox church.

What negative influence has the OT had on Christian and Islamic people as well?

What influence has the Mosaic Code had on humanity? It sounds like a the god of the OT is an insane jealous father. Does humanity need this? It is a code of extreme violence isn’t it?

But if you do not obey Me and do not observe all these commandments, if you reject My laws and spurn My rules, so that you do not observe all my commandments and you break My covenant, I in turn will do this to you: I will wreak misery upon you—consumption and fever, which will cause the eyes to pine and the body to languish;

you shall sow your seed to no purpose, for your enemies shall eat it…. And if these things fail to discipline you for Me, and you remain hostile to Me, I too will remain hostile to you: I in turn will smite you sevenfold for your sins. I will bring a sword against you to wreak vengeance for the covenant; and if you withdraw into your cities, I will send pestilence among you, and you shall be delivered into enemy hands.

Yahweh is a very exclusive God for one single tribe. People are drawn to the OT with it’s stories of war glory and the idea of being the chosen people.

The problem is huge. The worst part about it is many learned well intended people. pay homage to the violet OT.

Traditional Catholics Russian and Greek Orthodox and Protestant preacher who mean well adhere to and or make excuses for the extreme violence of the Torah.

They are willing to consider the Talmud as evil but not the violent laws in the Torah that mean war.

Why does the Yahweh have to kill so many people? What good can come from this?

Were all the tribes that the Israelite tribe slaughtered evil?

Do you make excuses for the violent god of the OT? Have you made the mistake of thinking the god of the Jewish people is your god?

Why can’t the creator of the earth and the universe itself be loving and all knowing.

This is a book a manual for war and tribal war victory. Yahweh is a god only for the Israelite tribe. The Old Testament Bible the Torah is concerned mostly with war victory and the glory of Yahweh’s chosen people.

The traditional tribal god of Yahweh dwells within the Temple in Jerusalem. Some how The Jewish tribal God transformed into a universal god. But never completely lost his vengeful nature.

In my opinion Jesus Christ was rejecting much of what the Torah was saying. It is a lie to say he was killed by the Romans.

To be blunt. There is to much Judaism in Judaism, Christianity and Islam and in this the nuclear age it could spell the end.

In the end all wars are for Religion or about Religion. It is a complete cop out to say wars are only for oil even money. They are about religion. And if your from the left and you happen to read this blog. No, Marxism is not the answer. Mark was simple a brilliant Jewish man who created a system for the enslavement of gentiles. The same is true for Sigmund Freud. Freud and his insane psychoanalytic theories were like Marxism is a system to destroy the Gentiles. If your a women do you want a penis? If your a man do you want sex with your mother?

Do you want God to bomb Iraq? They had no WMD’s what they hell did they do wrong? The answer is they made the choose people of God angry.

The Jewish people are the best story tellers they created the Torah. The created the Torah as a rule book to control their own people and to win in war.

The greatest mistake the Roman Catholic Church even made wish to continue to include the OT in any form what so ever.

For one thing the OT is full of myth and fables. Also it is very unlikely Moses never existed.

People are less fearful of killing “others” if they think the will go to heaven for doing so.

There are many books that seek to demonstrate how wonderful and kind the OT god is.

The Bible itself confirmed God’s dark side through a multitude of condemning episodes. He meted out fatal punishments for trivial violations of his Law. His ferocious temper would erupt when his chosen people threatened his sovereignty over them by worshipping other gods.

He was, by his own admission, a jealous God. To help them win the land he promised them, he literally went into battle with them as their commander-in-chief. He was, the Book of Exodus tells us, a “man of war.” He would spearhead military campaigns that would result in what today could only be described as wholesale genocides, and his inclination toward ethnic cleansing, one gathers, served the purpose of eliminating not only Israel’s enemies but the foreign gods he was in competition with. As the people continued to fall prey to idolatry and to violate his Law, he eventually resorted to apocalyptic measures, and not for the first time in his history, as Noah’s flood confirms.

He inspired the Assyrian and Babylonian Empires to invade Israel, resulting in the Babylonian exile that deprived the land of its most prominent people. He was relentless in his ambition to get his way, whatever the cost. He was, at least in the early phase of his development,

The idea that God has to evolve and have an inner journey is disturbing to me. That is the main thesis of his book. How could God who has been kind enough to create the universe and every wonderful thing it be so pity violent weak and vengeful. The answer is the Bible is written by human men

Think of the countless books and lectures that make excuses for killing in the OT.

A professor when told me of the importance of the book Moby Dick. Because the excellent lesson within this book is it’s warning against obsession with “Biblical revenge.”

Michael Gellert writes in The Divine Mind: Exploring the Psychological History of God’s Inner Journey

Moby Dick. Melville’s tale, like its biblical prototype, the story of Jonah and the whale, is about a man possessed by the spirit of Yahweh. Jonah was punished because only Yahweh himself had the right to pass judgment, and, similarly, Ahab—whose namesake was the wicked king of Israel—fell because of his hubris.

In effect, he drowned in it. As observable in the self-justification terrorists provide for their murderous acts, there is a close connection between the love of terror and revenge. Vengeance is the Lord’s, except when it is also appropriated by us. In Moby-Dick, again, we are informed that Captain Ahab was driven by a hunger for revenge, in his case rooted in his earlier confrontation with the whale and the resulting loss of his leg.

Because Yahweh and Ahab could not acknowledge and heal their terror, they took it out upon whomever they judged to be the culprit responsible for it.

Have you asked the question why can’t my God the creator of the universe simply be kind and merciful and all knowing?

The OT God shows very flawed human traits. He is jealous and vengeful. He is a tribal God in competition with other gods in the region.

Yet in the modern era the Jewish Globalist are in an all out war against “Tribalism” George Soros, a self-described follower of Karl Popper, spends millions perhaps billions of dollars on creating an “Open Society”.

Yes, and “Open Society for every tribe except for Isreal.

Per the order of the OT all other cultures and tribes must be eliminated.

The God of the OT is a war God period. Who actually wrote the most famous book in world history is under dispute

Tradition says it was Moses but this is under dispute. So there is even a question of who wrote the OT? Yes, it is not clear who wrote the good book.

It is believed that a general by the name of Jehu first promoted the cult of his god Yahweh in the kingdom of Israel, after seizing the throne in 842 BCE

Yahweh Sabaoth (Yahweh of armies) seems to be the archaic name of this military god, which was carried in battle in a mobile ark (1 Samuel 4: 4). He resembled Assur, the national and military god of the Assyrians, presented in Assyrian chronicles as the true king of the eponymous city-state, with the human ruler being only the vicegerent. Assur is a warrior god, who grants victory to his people and destroys the gods (i.e., temples and shrines) of conquered peoples. This is also, as we shall see, the dominant feature of Yahweh.

The God of the OT is a jealous god with human emotional flawed views. Over and over the OT Bible calls for war victory.

It is time the Gentiles rid the world of a God who demands war victory and vengeance.

Do we need a God who feels he needs to fool Job? People need to stop tracking down and killing the perceived enemy’s of America/Israel.

Otherwise blow-back will come in the form of even more wars. Nuclear war. As I recall Captain Ahab is caught in a harpoon line and is dragged down to his death by the whale. The End.

.

