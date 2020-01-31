Friday, January 31, 2020 The sole reason Netanyahu supports the Trump Peace Plan is because he knows the Palestinians are going to reject it The Ugly Truth Judaism, Zionism and the toxic effect of apocalyptic religious delusions on world affairs

Netanyahu is banking on the Palestinians rejecting Trump’s plan and is only endorsing it because he believes the Palestinians will never accept it. If he were to be proven wrong however and the Palestinian leadership were to decide that it may as well accept Trump’s humiliating terms and conditions, he would be devastated.