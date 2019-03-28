The Tragedy of the Moses connection to Christ.

Moses is the savior of the Jews Christ is the savior of the Gentiles.

By Staś

It must be said that Moses was a murder and Jesus was a healer. One man is the Savior of the Jews the other is the savior of the Gentiles.

We never hear this. Moses is just as good as Jesus in the gentile mind. Moses is actor Charlton Heston in the minds of the modern gentile.

However more recently actor Christian Bale said: Moses was ‘barbaric and ‘schizophrenic’

“He was a very troubled, tumultuous man and mercurial. But the biggest surprise was the nature of God. He was equally very mercurial.”

Yes! Moses is a prophet and deliverer of Israel and Israel only. Everyone else is a servant or an enemy of Isreal. The God of Isreal promises to lead his people to the promised land. They are instructed to do battle to obey their god. It is not metaphorical to them it is the real deal.

Any murder or violence committed by Moses is washed away clean. Everyone thinks it is wonderful that Moses killed people. It’s “religious”.

Contradictions, absurdities and countless stories of lunacy and murder fill the OT the Torah. Yet, it is beloved by many goyim.

The people being slaughtered in the OT are Gentiles. Yet, the whole of the Gentile world embraces Moses as a father figure and kindly old wise man with a staff and a beard.

Moses is relived in the minds of Jews and their Gentile lackeys as Merlin the Wizard and Captain Von Trapp in the 1965 movie ‘The Sound of Music” even Superman.

The Jewish heroes are Gentile heroes. But the Gentile heroes are hated by the Jews. THE END!

How many people did Moses kill? How many people did Jesus kill? Google how many people did Moses killed and you will find that after sifting through a lot of cover stories and praise for Moses you will come to find that he killed a lot of people.

Moses is traditionally credited with writing the Torah and with leading the Israelites out of Egypt and across the Red Sea.

All the violence committed by Moses under the direction of his war god Yahweh is seen as a “gift”.

Under the awesome power of the JMSM the “neoconservatives ” and the neo-liberals one way or another do the bidding of Moses. Corey Booker, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Amy Klobuchar all met with delegations of AIPAC activists from their home states in Washington today. Mike Pence spoke there recently as well. Left or Right they all bow before the Sons of Abraham.

Their power is so great that it is only checked when the Gentiles have no choice but to sometimes say no. (i.e. Trump needed to check the Jewish power in Syria or WWIII)

Millions of Evangelicals like our current VP Mike Pence are deeply devoted to a warrior “Moses/Jesus.”

One look at Pence’s face when he talks about Isreal you know he means business. Pence is a modern-day Zealot.

Because of the war rules within the Torah written by Moses has lead America (new Isreal) and the State of Isreal to attack so many people. The world is now dealing with the backlash from it. If anything goes wrong Isreal has the finest nuke attack subs built by Germany.

Moses is very beloved by the Protestants and the Pilgrims who fled England. But he is most beloved by the Jewish people. Again, they love Moses and they hate Jesus.

The Protestant Jesus is simply not Jesus in The Oberammergau Passion Play. The protestant Christ has always been tied deeply to the OT Moses.

In my estimation, the Modern Catholics hide from the OT a bit. The Tradition Catholics and the Orthodox are defenders of the OT.

No one in the Christian Gentile world runs from Moses. It’s a shame he wants to kill them.

There is no condemnation of the murderous acts of the warrior wizard Moses of the OT. It is blasphemy.

Thus, the Gentiles will never be free of Isreal, Zion, the OT, and all the glory that goes with it.

The Israelis the Jews the Zionist whatever you want to kill them have no illusions about Moses and the OT. They will rule the Gentiles or kill them just like the book says.

Game over fools.

Modern Jews ignore or don’t like to talk about some of the supernatural feats of Moses and now many histories question if the “Exodus ” happened at all. But they all push or play into the power and fascination the story has produced.

Did a man speak to a burning bush? Did he part the red sea and then drown the “bad” Egyptian soldiers?

If this violent and bizarre story is true why connect it to spiritually? What is “good” about a story of mass murder?

It is a war tale nothing else.

What I find more interesting is the blind spot when it comes to the violence and the killing Moses did. Millions explain it away. Some turn away from religion completely. Either way, the devotion to Moses by the Gentiles is a fatal flaw.

I say people like it. they fantasize about being chosen by God. This has been done for centuries. Great Britain or Albion fantasized being a New Jerusalem. Like America, GB dreamed of a “city on the hill.”

In the early days of The United States of America Future governor John Winthrop said: “We shall be as a city upon a hill, the eyes of all people are upon us.”

True it is a saying that can be connected to Christ but it is also tied deeply to Moses and the chosen flock. This kind of thinking has led the Gentiles down the path of messianic thinking.

The Putian moral good points have vanished, but the warrior aspect of the Isreal loving Christian faith remains.

Literally a Moses Jesus.

There is to much t talk about the profits to much love for the Israelites and their David their Moses.

The forbidden question must be asked do many Gentiles secretly prefer the character of Moses over the mostly peaceful Jesus? Do they long to be a handsome King David fighting Giants?

Pastors shout that the scripture says if you love Jesus and follow the Scriptures YOU are the seed of Abraham. Because the scripture says so. Do you really want to be the seed of a man who prostituted his wife out to the king of Egypt? YES! because of the fact that you don’t want to be locked out of the story of the “good book”.

The seductive stories of the Jewish people rule the minds of the Gentiles. The Red sea drowned the Egyptians and the Magic of the Atomic bomb wasted the Japanese. The British and the Americans as the New sons of David the new “Moses followers loved the Red Sea story and the love the bomb. They fear it but they love to look at the bomb. It seems counter-intuitive but the passive gentiles love to look at 911. They love the falling twin towers. They FEAR it but they LOVE it.

The fact that the Gentile world combines the story of Moses to that of Jesus hides the reality of the Hebrews and their warrior god.

The Church teaches that the laws of the OT have been canceled and there is a kinder New Covenant with the coming of Christ.

This is not a full separation of the OT narrative and the NT narrative.

It is a fatal flaw.

In a relatively recent book by Michael A Hoffman II, The Occult Rennesance Church of Rome Hoffman calls out the Neoplatonic-Hermetic-Kabbalist conspiracy inside the Church. But as a Traditional Cathlic, he passionately defends the “Moses of Pentateuch” as opposed to the “Talmudic Moses.”

An excellent book to be such a needed study of the occult infiltration of the church. But why the blind eye to the endless stories of murder done by Moses and the OT god Yahweh?

It can’t be explained away.

Why must the gentiles always be connected to the Jews? The Gentiles sometimes complain about the incredible power of Jews. Though their complaints often seem aimless. Gentiles will say vulgar things about Jews. Yet when it comes to the Bible the gentiles either don’t pay much attention to it or they obsess over it.

They the Gentile see themselves in the desert following Moses or Charlton Heston or a crude drawing of a bearded man with a staff.

The Old Testament is filled with stories of bewilderment. God shows his enemies his “wonders”. The Gentiles can not get enough of it. It is like the Shock and awe plan vs Iraq.

The OT god and his warrior wizard sidekick destroy and dazzle the Egyptian people with his “wonders.” (Do you really want to worship a creator who needs to show off his wonders?)

I will … smite Egypt with all my wonders. 3.20 I will harden Pharaoh’s heart, and multiply my signs and my wonders in the land of Egypt. 7.3 Go in unto Pharaoh: for I have hardened his heart, and the heart of his servants, that I might shew these my signs before him. 10.1 The LORD said unto Moses, Pharaoh shall not hearken unto you; that my wonders may be multiplied in the land of Egypt. 11.9

We the Gentiles complain but the complaints make no sense. Could part of the reason why the Gentile world view is so incoherent and ununified is that have been under covert attack by their Judaic masters. And more importantly, they have become bi-polar by following a Jewish Savior and father figure Moses (a killer warrior and a wizard) following their own Savior Jesus ( a healer and a peacemaker).

How many passages of the Bible feature Moses killing people for god? The Gentiles must remove Moses from their forms of worship.

What is it that binds the Jews to the Gentiles forever? It is the Bible. The Bible is seen as the ultimate book of salvation for everyone in the world. Not just the Jews but the Gentiles as well.

This is in my opinion when of the greatest flaws in the western world. The greatest tragedies.

The OT binds the Gentiles to the Jews. The Gentile cannot break free. Half of America is still Christian and sees the Jews as God’s children. Thus they are of central importance.

They are the only charters of the OT. The Old Test. is written by and it is only about the Jewish people.

The Christion world has bound itself to the OT. All Christian churches of whatever denomination pay heed to the OT one way or another. They also glorify the warrior wizard Moses.

Many people become trapped in Christian cults or by conmen who seek to control the minds of the Gentiles and steal their wealth. The wealthiest pastors are “Super Pastors” Joel Osteen is a motivational speaker and pushes “prosperity theology” he is a “super-pastor”.

Prosperity theology is basically you have a good attitude work hard and God gives you things.

In an interview in 2011, Osteen stated his support for Israel. Osteen is one of many preachers who say noting. Or like Rev. John Hagee they are very open that their purpose is to raise money for Isreal and smash her enemies.

The essence of Hagee is that he threatens people with the old testament God and Isreal. Some people can’t get enough of it.

To me, these concepts seem eerily similar to the Devil. You make a deal with the Devil and he gives you things.

Osteen and Hagee posses Mega Churches. The relationship they have with God is more OT than the embattled Roman Catholic Church.

The tall tales in the bible captivate the uneducated with fantastic stories of glory. The main figure of OT is Moses. And again I cannot stress this enough he is a murderer.

With conmen like Osteen and Hagee and a Roman Catholic church in Deep Decline, many educated gentiles turn to atheism science or secular humanism for inspiration.

Both men have a Moses-like relationship with their flock. Hagee wants you to be excited with him about the death of Israel’s enemies. To my mind, he is a kind of an archetypal fat Moses.

“If you think you are going to punish Israel, we are going to punish you,” he said. “Victory is going to be ours.”

The Framework of OT itself has left a remarkable imprint on the western world. The non-Jews-The Gentiles see the OT figure of Moses of like a father figure as well.

This when I will call “the Moses to Jesus connection”. The very tragic Moses to Jesus connection.

It is claimed that there is a lot of evidence in the OT that the Jewish book professes the coming of Jesus.

This needs to be evaluated more closely.

In particular for instance, John 5:39 Jesus speaks about the scriptures. So many say he is endorsing the scriptures 100 percent. But even this verse contains within it a message to focus on him. “You pore over the Scriptures because you think you have eternal life in them, and yet they testify about me.”

You could say, Jesus is making reference to the Scripters of his people the Jews, but the way I see it is he is saying focus on me.

Jesus broke the laws of the OT. He let others come into the kingdom of heaven.

Moses is a figure that only saves the chosen people.

Lovers of the OT are as excited about the profits of the OT. They love them as much as the Judea itself. Yet, what did Jesus say about the profits?

All who came before Me were thieves and robbers, but the sheep did not listen to them.

John 10:8

Jesus does not constantly refer to Moses. Let’s be clear to the Jews Moses “the greatest of its sons” and the Jews hate Jesus. The Jews don’t run to Jesus. The Gentiles try to explain away every act of extreme violence in the Bible. Many have fallen in love with Moses just as much as their Jewish masters. In some cases more so for many Jews declare themselves as an atheist.

Many rich secular Jews avoid the OT out in the open at least. They, of course, enjoy the “chosen people” aspect of it.

What you think about you bring about. The Bible has made the Jewish people very powerful and successful.

Why must the gentiles join in? Moses is their hero. He kills people. jesus is out hero he saves people. If the Gentile world does not keep it that simple it will be finished. The Moses to Jesus Old Test. connection to Jesus has forever connected Gentile to Jew.

The secular world controlled by the media and the universities is perhaps even more dominated by Jewish power. Thus, perhaps the only chance is to remove the Torah and remove Moses from Christianity entirely? Or at least the Christians should discuss the fact that they are attacked by the OT and saved by the NT. Combining the two nullifies much of the power and the meaning of the NT.

The violence and exclusively of the OT mean it ruins much of the redemptive quality of the NT.

I have an image of your stereotypical red neck or Texan or what have you who seems to prefer the OT. I contend that covertly and sometimes not so covertly they much prefer the war stories of the OT. Many of them name their kids after OT charters instead of NT ones.

They refer to Jesus as

The less educated the gentile is the move he gravitates towards the Book of Revelation and the OT.

Every effort should be made by the gentile to separate himself from Moses and the laws of the Jews.

Instead, the Gentiles spend enormous amounts of energy trying to connect Jesus to Moses and the OT.

One way or another the Christians will say the goodness of Jesus washed away all that is bad in the OT and the Old covenant is broken and there is a new covenant.

Jesus is the savior for the Gentile world against Judaic power, but that does not mean that the Bible which is a book and the church which is made up of men has been able to save the Gentiles. Save the Gentiles from Mosaic law. From the laws of the god of the OT.

From the start, Moses was an instrument of death as instructed by the OT.

Yahweh told Moses to tell Aaron to turn all the water in Egypt into blood. Would Jesus advocate that? I hope not.

Stand by the river’s brink … and the rod which was turned into a serpent shalt thou take in thine hand … and stretch out thine hand upon the waters of Egypt … that they may become blood … And Moses and Aaron did so as the LORD commanded. Exodus 7.15-20

Adding a bit of superstition with a mix of magic superpowers and murder. Moses is very different than Jesus. Moses is a hero only to the Israelites.

Whenever Moses held up his hand, Israel prevailed, and whenever he lowered his hand, Amalek prevailed.

Exodus 17:11

What?

Wait, OT Bile lover YOU are Amelek.

God all told Moses to stone to death all blasphemers.

The LORD spake unto Moses, saying, Bring forth him that hath cursed without the camp; and let all that heard him lay their hands upon his head, and let all the congregation stone him. … He that blasphemeth the name of the LORD, he shall surely be put to death. 24.13-16

When no one was looking Moses kills an Egyptian.

“And it came to pass in those days, when Moses was grown, that he went out unto his brethren, and looked on their burdens: and he spied an Egyptian smiting a Hebrew, one of his brethren. And he looked this way and that way, and when he saw that there was no man, he slew the Egyptian and hid him in the sand” (Ex. 2:11-12).

I kill … I wound … I will make mine arrows drunk with blood, and my sword shall devour flesh. Deuteronomy 32.39-42

There is at one point where the Christians take control, and that is within the highly esoteric “Book of Revelation.”

I can recall hearing an interview between The Jewish Talk show host Micacle Savage and the late Rev Jerry Farwell. Farwell offended Savage when he informed him that the Jews would have to accept Jesus during the end times. Savege was angered by this as all Jews are. However, the paranoia of the Book of Revelations more or less benefits the State of Isreal.

It is a set of stores filled with awe and wonder. Psychologically similar to the stores of war victory of Gentiles by Moses.

Including Moses within their teachings has caused the Gentiles to create a Moses/Jesus.

Their undoing in my opinion.

Citing the fact that the Jews denied Jesus is not enough. If the Jewish savior is Moses the gentile savior should be Christ and Christ alone.

A separation between the two figures of Moses and Jesus needs to be discussed.

Think of how only the Christians are attacked for the violence of the “Christian Bible” Never the Jewish Torah. This will be my next Blog.

