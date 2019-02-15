Why do some of the best writers not question the logic of the Gentiles following the Old Testament?

By Staś

As you may observed this blog as written against the violence of the OT and has done it’s best to warn the “gentile world” of pouring so much devotion and energy into the Old Testament Bible the Torah. Not a rejection of the teachings of Jesus Christ or the New testament by any means, but a rejection of the OT which I see as a book exclusively by and for the Jewish people only. A book that has been used to literately take over the Gentile world. A book that teaches it’s people that they are the chosen people and that they must conquer all other people to make their god happy. Two of the best writers working in the world today that deal with Religions topics and have done much to fight the Judaic NWO system are Dr E. Michael Jones and Michael A. Hoffman II. Few men have done more to wake up the world of the Gentile to the attacks by Judaic power on them then Hoffman and Jones. Yet both men are strong defenders of of the Old Testament. Mr. Hoffman has warned the Gentiles about the dangers of the Talmud and it’s endless slick rules used to rule the goy/gentile. Judaism Discovered: A Study of the Anti-Biblical Religion of Racism, Self-Worship, Superstition and Deceit is a must read and is one of the best if not the best book written that exposes the hatred of Jesus and the Gentiles. Hoffman has taught that we the Gentiles are ruled by The Talmud and Kabbalah. I would say that is one hundred percent true. However, don’t the Jews say that both The Talmud and Kabbalah are both inspired by the Torah? The Jews are “anti-Biblical”. How are the Jews anti-Biblical? The OT is their book. To my mind the Jews follow the Bible when they conquer and kill all other tribes.

Both Hoffman and Jones would say that that the Jews made a mistake when they rejected Jesus as the Savior. Agreed.

However if you read their book The Torah it would make perfect sense that the Jews reject Jesus. They were and still are a warrior people. They have a war god they want a war Messiah. It makes perfect sense that the Jews would reject Jesus. Jesus sought to open the doors of

The peace loving stories of Christ conflict entirely with the stories in the OT which is a book of war victory stories.

They are their own special charters in their own special book The Bible. The god of the Jews Yahweh is the god of the Jews and the Jews only.

Perhaps no Catholic in the modern age has done more to warn Catholics and gentiles about the social engineering being done on them by the Jews the Dr. E. Michael Jones. The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit: And Its Impact on World History is a must read for all Gentiles it tells the history of how in rejecting Jews Christ the Jews became rebels against the Gentiles and the Christians in particular. Rejection of Christ as part of the Jewish identity. Jones rightly rejects the racial aspect of the Jews as “the seed of Abraham”.

The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit tells the long and very troubling history of the destruction of the Western World by the moral subversion of the Jews. Culture Wars against the Gentile by the Jews. Few if any writers have exposed this better then Dr. Jones.

Both men have given their lives to tell the truth. All their works must be read. However, no doubt they would both consider criticism of the OT has being an extreme form of heresy.

Both Jones and Hoffman are giants in there field. Both men are men of honor. Both are defenders of the faith and both men are strict defenders of the Torah the OT.

Both writers claim that the great tragedy is the at Jews reject their own Torah. Do they? They make war on all other religions other peoples other tribes. The book and everything thing in it is for the Jews. It is a book filled with war stories of glory. The charters consist or war kings, spies and prostitutes who over come and conquer.

Don’t they read the laws prescribed with in it the Bible?

The Roman Catholic Church is like the Army no one can question the church’s decision to continue to include the OT within their Bible. The Church still has within it a Bible that includes OT and NT together.

To coreligionist everything is a “misreading of the Torah.” We the Gentiles are telling the Rabbi we read your book better then you. I say they know Part one the OT better then anyone it is their book.

My people are warriors former Mossad Kasta/case officer Victor Ostrovsky warned. And so they are.

There are mountains of books and excuses made by the church of how everything bad from the OT has been wiped clean. Every excuse is made for how bizarre the blood filled OT is.

It is time to start to look at the Bible like men and see it for what it is a manual for how to defeat the other tribes.

Both the Roman Catholic and their counter part the Eastern Orthodox Church place a high value on the OT. It has lead to their down fall.

In my opinion they have given a foothold a chance for their greatest enemy to influence them.

How has this effected the thinking of people who place a high value on Religion? Does a man who puts to great a value on Religion have the stomach for soulless Realpolitik?

To the best of my knowledge at times both Jones and Hoffman have refereed to President Trump as a puppet or treasonous or things of that nature.

I say they should back him. Trump is using his business skills to jam up the Jews in the form of a peace deal.

Everyone is to concerned with who Trump has in his cabinet. Trump is still the number one he is still Mr. Big. Trump is a Superman and may yet prevail. Back him now. No one else is coming.

The Saker like Hoffman and Jones a brilliant writer and commentator. His breakdown and analysis or the military and geopolitical assault against Russia is brilliant and nearly flawless.

Yet he as a Russian Orthodox spiritual man is also fully behind the theory that the worst thing that has happened is the the Jews reject the Torah in favor of the Talmud. I find this to be a cop out. They do nothing of the kind. The Torah calls for it’s follows to make war. Also their book and their god within it calls for revenge on Rome revenge on the Tsar which of coarse means Cesar. (The title Tsar is derived from the Latin title for the Roman emperors, Caesar)

In many was the Russians the Orthodox are the most traditional with they love of all things Biblical. Thus they love the OT just as much as the Protestants and fact more so. The love the Icon and they love the ax. The Russians love suffering they love austerity.

The Saker in his latest book Saker II (another must read) revels that the Russians are not as religions as some in the west may think. This may be a good thing. To be far I am not sure how devoted to the OT the Saker is he does not delve that deeply into theology. But he may agree that the split between the East and Western church is huge. The schism has caused a lot of trouble and will continue to do so. For instance Orthodox don’t recognize major Saints of the Western side like Saint Francis of Assisi who is seen as a heretic. The western side is falling from the so call child sex scandle. More and more information is coming out about problems with gay priest within the Catholic Church. The Orthodox Church is plagues by spies within it as will with in the Ukraine in particular.

The Gentiles fight and fight over religion when Jesus himself kept it very simple. You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks out of his own character, for he is a liar and the father of lies.

The gentiles must stop fighting over religion. Jones and Hoffman are great men who to the best of my knowledge don’t even get along. Both have written excellent books on the subject of Usury and as far as I know they disagree on some church dogma.

Thomas Jefferson and Marcian question the evil aspects of the OT it is time to not call everyone who discusses this information a fool a liar or a heretic. The church warns of forbidden Gnostic heresy, and sometimes they are right. But keep in mind “the church” is made up of men, human men with human flaws. It is been split apart and made weak over the centuries.

The Gentiles must not fight they must back Putin and Trump. Or in my opinion it is all over.

