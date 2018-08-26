The Eternal War between Rome and Jerusalem.

By Staś

Converte gladium tuum in locum suum. Omnes enim, qui acceperint gladium, gladio peribunt. (“Return your sword to its place, for all who will take up the sword, will die by the sword.”

Gospel of Matthew, chapter 26, verse 52.

I find that the world and the western world in particular can not face the fact that much of the human race bows to a tribal war god.

That a chosen people defile, subjugate, or destroy and murder other peoples and their gods, as per the orders of the Old Testament god Yahweh.

No one can face it. It is just to painful. Zionism, the conversion of the Khazar tribe to Judaism and even the Talmud are important, but they are not the central problem.

No one can address the central problem. because it is hard a reality to accept.

No one can face it.

Caesar crossed the Rubicon and broke with the tradition and the politics of the true Rome would eventually fall. Caesar was beloved by the Jews they wept when he was killed. The Crusades were inspired by it, the inter religious wars of England and the development of it’s blood thirsty empire was inspired buy it. The modern era has seen the worst of it with the civil war in Europe (WWI and WWII) the atomic bomb and the killings of all good leaders “other” faiths”. Indeed as revenge for the Roman army destroying their temple Are all events tied to devotion god of the chosen people.

Much of the world in particular the US and Europe only comes in contact with a

hidden and covert Yahwism seems to guide the hands of allegedly secular elites. what I mean is they see the New York Times and stars of movies sports academic and finance. In short the beautiful people who bring you the kinder side of Judea,

Thus the gentiles are Judiezed weak, stupid and sentimental.

We the gentile are not strong.

Authors Laurent Guyénot and Douglass Reed have attempted to warn about the jealous war god and the OT his story and laws.

No there are more calls for the elimination of racism and for free globalist trade.

War is identity. Without a tribe to identify with there is no war. So throughout history tribes then kingdoms and then nation states made war.

At times in the ancient world some groups had very strong identity. The world has the gift of Christianity because Saul was a citizen of Rome.

The group or tribe with the strongest identity has always been the Jews. Even before they had that name.

Right now the collective tribal identity of the gentile is eroding. To the point where people have no identity. No culture. No gender even.

People do not refer to themselves as “Gentiles” This is very interesting.

No one ever proudly stands up and says. “I am a Gentile”. Or no one turns to one another in sympathy and says” were are bunch of goys”

And so tribes fight one another. Yet the world and the collective unconscious worships a god based on Jewish tribal power.

Simply put what that means is kill yourself and others around you or god will become angry.

There is no kinship what so ever. There are times. in history when the gentiles had become mad with rage at being over run with Jewish power. In the modern era the possess the magic of nuclear weapons and will blow the world away.

It is By Way of Deception (motto Mossad) vs the Truth Shall Shall set you free (CIA)

The Truth will set you free only if you ask the right questions.

Truth be told men I respect deeply will disagree with the ideas I express he about the OT and the god of the OT.

To me most people worship the Bible itself.

Direct war between Rome and Judea

The main war and the most important war involving the Jews was with Rome

What we know about the wars between the Jews and the Romans comes from the Roman Historian Tacitus and a Jerusalem Priest known as Josephus. Josephus fought in the Jewish Roman wars that broke out in 66 A.D. as a General for the Jewish Rebels. Then after he was captured he observed war from within the HQ of the Roman camp.

So he observed the war from both sides.

Josephus was born to a family within the ruling class of Jerusalem and was involved in political life. This was even before the war broke out with Rome.

He must have be a political realist because he decided the Romans would win the war and he surrendered to Rome. Or he just simply lost the battle and made the most of the situation.

We get a much of what we know about the relationship between Rome and Judea from Josephus

As a politicized prisoner he was quite clever for in the year 67 he made a prediction or prophecy that Vespasian would become leader of Rome.

Bust of Vespasian who subjugated Judaea during the Jewish rebellion of 66.

Josephus was correct and this made him into a useful political friend of Emperor Vespasian.

Again note that prophecy was and is now important to people and Josephus seemed to be in the in the business of history writing politics and prophecy.

The Siege of Jerusalem in the year 70 CE was the decisive event of the First Jewish–Roman War. The Roman army, led by the future Emperor Titus, with Tiberius Julius Alexander as his second-in-command, besieged and conquered the city of Jerusalem, which had been controlled by Judean rebel factions since 66 CE, following the Jerusalem riots of 66, when the Judean Free Government was formed in Jerusalem.

The siege ended on August 30, 70 CE[3] with the burning and destruction of its Second Temple, and the Romans entered and sacked the Lower City. The destruction of both the first and second temples is still mourned annually as the Jewish fast Tisha B’Av. The Arch of Titus, celebrating the Roman sack of Jerusalem and the Temple, still stands in Rome. The conquest of the city was complete on September 8, 70 CE.

So the Romans won the battle and the burned the Temple down. A long long time ago this battle happened.The Gentile world forgets about it but the Judaic world thinks about this even every single day. This aspect of world history is of extreme importance.

The “Roman” or the gentile world forgets about this war the Jewish world never forgets.

Tisha B’Av is an annual fast day in Judaism, on which a number of disasters in Jewish history occurred, primarily the destruction of both Solomon’s Temple by the Neo-Babylonian Empire and the Second Temple by the Roman Empire in Jerusalem.

There are a lot of questions about Josephus and his writing. What were is motives. Indeed countless stories about the Jews are embellished made up.

My guess is he was a man stuck between the power of Rome

Yet we know beyond a shadow of a doubt. There was a battle and the Romans won it.

It must be noted that the relationship with the Roman empire and the Jews is very complex.

Indeed Titus himself had a Jews girlfriend. He was keen on not complete burning down the Temple. He and his father were curious about the Jews. Indeed Rome was a city of military power and trade. Jerusalem was a city or Religions power. A very intense and fanatical religious power. Utterly devoted to domination. Hard on his followers worse for his neighbors. Think of poor Job.

I was recetly informed that Syrian warriors amoung the Romans charged ahead and their intense hatred for the Jews was a prime mover in the Roman army taking the whole place down.

Could it be the Syrians living in the area know they had to attack the tribe who worshiped the war god Yahew next door.

It could be said that the gentile world has largely forgotten ‘Siege of Jerusalem”

In fact this is one of the keys to why the “west” has fallen

Revenge against Rome.

The gentile world much of it does not even know one side of the war is still at war against them.

Again,I contend the we of the gentile world long forgotten about this war. Or like all aspects of history and culture the view of the historical events are crafted to the way the Jewish people wish to look at it.

Every book ever movie every university shapes the mind to be Judaic.

In fact I would go so far as to say anyone in the gentile the non-Jewish world does not know or care about the ancient Jewish Roman battles. If they do they might say the Romans were the bad guys. Surely someone from Christian sects in America would say Rome was evil to attack the sacred city of Jerusalem.

The American Protestants hate what the see as anything Roman. You see how they have all these metaphors Rome is Babylon.

Few seem able to look at history and a cold dispassionate manner. Dare I say secular, cultural and military history?

Rome is of coarse seen as the bad guy. Just like all people who fight with the Jews.

The people of the west have internalized the enemies of the Jews as their own enemies.

Thus, if your friend is mean he is a “soup Nazi”

I think that modern day people don’t curse the name of the Romans for there attack on the ancient Temple openly.

Perhaps they don’t like to talk about that military loss openly. And there are the endless attacks on the “Roman Catholic church.”

Again remember Jewish hatred of “the ancient Roman” is very hidden.

Yet it is not hidden. Hitler lost WWII yet the History channel is sometimes know as the Hitler channel.

The west learns it’s Biblical and world history from the thrilling movie Raiders of the lost Ark.

The History of Rome is long and complex. How do the common folk in the west view it.

Though the eyes of Hollywood the HBO Rome series, and the controversial historical epic pornographic film, Caligula, with Malcolm McDowell are very typical of the way Rome is portrayed.

Yet Rome and the Greeks. have contributed much to humanity. We owe them a lot.

The Jewish people are the among the best students in the world they study the history of Greece and Rome carefully.

Now they teach the Gentile their own history.

Yet they shout no Hellenization.! Do the Gentiles gather and shout save our culture do not Judeaise me!.

The relationship between the Jews and the Romans and between Rome and Jerusalem is very complex.

The Roman legions would conquer many tribes and adopt there gods govern them. The Jews would not bow down to this. They wanted to kill all other gods. Anyway who oppesed their strict laws would suffer death. This would latter include Jesus himself.

No one talks about the fanaticism the Zealots and of the splinter group of the Jewish Zealots known as the Sicarii the dagger men.

Few if any groups in human history were as fanatical as the Zealots.

When faced with defeat the committed suicide. Every schoolchild in Israel knows the story of how Jewish heroes revolted … the desert fortress of Masada.

They are seen as heros. Bold.

Yet in the modern era you will never hear a right ring talk show host that does not slip in the idea that the Islamic people think they will die and be gifted 72 virgins as reward for carrying out a suicide attack. Yet no have ever or will ever say that wars are about sacrifice to Yahweh.

The Jerusalem priest Josephus (37—c. 100 CE) himself wrote an account of these years precisely in order to explain why such a disaster had befallen the Jews. He was in an outstandingly good position to know the answer, since he had himself participated in the war, first as a general on the side of the Jewish rebels and then (after his capture) as an observer inside the Roman headquarters. He composed the seven books of his Jewish War in Rome,

The Roman army was strong they defeated the Jews.

That is way the Jews write in the Talmud that Titus is now in hell. If you a Protestant and hate all things Roman you fail to discover that the Talmud also says that Jesus is in hell. The modern day Jews will say they are actually the victors for they and their traditions and laws are still very strong And Rome has gone away. Indeed it is true the birth rate in Italy is low and the church grows weaker by the day. And the group mind of the gentile is more or less owned by Hollywood which teaches you to be a servant of Judea Inc.

Thus, Judea feels it is justified in any and all actions Why then would they not dance with joy when they have victory?

The Wars with all “other” groups.

Andrew Scull writes in Madness in Civilization: A Cultural History of Insanity, from the Bible to Freud, from the Madhouse to Modern Medicine

Madness and the Israelites

No one should underestimate-

a savage and jealous God. Consider the Hebrew tradition. Saul, the first king of the Israelites, and Nebuchadnezzar, the mighty king of Babylon, both offended Yahweh, and both received a terrible punishment for their lèse-majesté. They were made mad. What was Saul’s offence? He was, after all, in many ways a heroic figure. He had been chosen by Yahweh to be the first king of the Jews, and went on to defeat all the Israelites’ enemies with the exception of the Philistines.

Moreover, when David, his successor, overcame that final powerful adversary, it was largely thanks to the army Saul had created. Yet on a single occasion, Saul disobeyed his God and, when he did so, his punishment was swift and severe. In ancient Palestine, enmity between the Israelites and the nomadic tribe of the Amalekites dated back to the time of the Exodus from captivity in Egypt. As the Hebrews fled, they crossed the Red Sea .

travelled through the Sinai Peninsula, where they came under attack. The Amalekites ‘smote the hindmost…all that were feeble behind’.1 Nor was that the last occasion on which the Amalekites assailed the Jews. Indeed, in Jewish tradition the Amalekites came to represent their archetypical enemy. Finally, Yahweh, their God, had had enough. His orders to his chosen people were straightforward: ‘go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not,

but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass’.2 Kill them all. In the first book of Samuel, we see Saul failing to carry out his Lord’s barbaric instructions to the letter. To be sure, Saul and his army ‘utterly destroyed all the people with the edge of the sword. But Saul and the people spared Agag [the Amalekites’ king], and the best of the sheep, and of the oxen, and of the fatlings, and the lambs, and all that was good, and

would not utterly destroy them.’ What were the consequences? The prophet Samuel, who had anointed Saul as king of Israel, berates him. He has disobeyed the Lord, for which there can be no forgiveness, and repentance comes too late.4 Shortly thereafter, the Lord deserted Saul and sent an evil spirit to torment him. The torments would persist until the end of his reign. By turns fearful, raging, homicidal and depressed, Saul was intermittently the victim of –

intense mental turmoil for the rest of his time on the throne. In battle against the Philistines, the last remaining enemy of the Israelites, Saul was deserted by his God. Three of his sons were slaughtered, he was badly wounded, and as his uncircumcised enemies closed in for the kill, he fell on his own sword. The evil spirit sent by the Lord had destroyed him.

There you have it folks. Kill for god if you don’t kill enough for him you get killed.

911 as revenge for the destruction of the Temple.

After the 911 attacks the American media went in action. They needed to take full advantage of the power of the sadness , the fear and the anger of the American people. As well as the American and Judaized, western world.

Bush said America the greatest people on earth would go after the Axis of evil aka enemy of Judea) and kill them.

I will write more on this in the future.

But the Twin Towers represent the Temple of Solomon. Or a magical representation of it meant to be “sacrificed”.

To the gentile world The Twin Towers were symbols of money power to the Judaic world they were payback for the siege of Jerusalem.

As a side note that day had to have a heroes. Right? One was the tragic story of the “let it roll” guy.

Todd Beamer and his Wife Lisa are so kind there was no way America was not going to take revenge on the bastards who did this to them. He read the Bible prayed and shout “lets roll”

No way were we not going to waste the “towel heads: after that.

Let’s Roll: Exclusive excerpts from Lisa Beamer’s book about Flight 93

“I have a lot on my plate for the next couple of days”: Todd was ready to go to work after a company-sponsored vacation to Europe. He and Lisa returned home just one day before Todd was to board United Flight 93 for a business trip on Sept. 11.

“During my spare time while in Rome, I was reading about the book of Esther in the Bible. I was scheduled to teach on the subject when we returned home.”

Well this is interesting because Ester was a women who seduced the leader of a great and powerl leader who opposed Israel. She used sex to help slaughter a huge army.

Like the women who seduced Mordechai Vanunu, an Israeli former nuclear technician and peace activist who, citing his opposition to weapons of mass destruction, revealed details of Israel’s nuclear weapons program to the British press in 1986

Forgive me but I wonder if someone jazzed up this story a bit I wonder if someone made the whole thing. up.

Even if all of it is true the use attacked Iraq because of a phony story that the had WMD’s and not Saudi Arabia who the New York Times said most of the attackers were from. But who carse they are all “towel heads” anyway.

A thought struck me. Who are you to question God and say that you have a better plan than He does? You don’t have the same wisdom and knowledge that He has, or the understanding of the big picture.

“Then it went silent”: Four days after the crash, Lisa spoke by telephone with GTE Airfone supervisor Lisa Jefferson, the operator who received Todd’s call from the cabin of Flight 93. She recounted her conversation with Todd, in which he had just asked that she relay a message of love to his family in the event he didn’t survive the hijacking:

“After that the plane took another dive down and began flying erratically. There was another outburst, and I could tell in Todd’s voice that he was feeling nervous but still calm. When the plane jolted, Todd shouted, ‘Oh, God!’

“Then he said, ‘Lisa!’ I had not given him my name, as I had introduced myself as Mrs. Jefferson.

“And I said, ‘Yes?’

“He said, ‘Oh, that’s my wife’s name.’

“And I said, ‘That’s my name too, Todd.’

“When the plane was flying in an erratic fashion, he thought he had lost conversation with me. He was hollering, ‘Lisa! Lisa!’

“I said, ‘I am still here; I am not going anywhere. I will be here as long as you will.’

“He seemed concerned about losing the connection and just wanted me to stay on the phone. I told him, ‘I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be right here with you.’

“‘We’re going to do something…. I don’t think we’re going to get out of this thing,’ Todd said. ‘I’m going to have to go out on faith.’ He told me they were talking about jumping the guy with the bomb.”

“Are you sure that’s what you want to do, Todd?” Lisa asked.

“It’s what we have to do,” Todd told her.

After reciting the Lord’s Prayer, Todd recited the 23rd Psalm. “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil …” Other men apparently joined in with him, or recited the psalm themselves. Interestingly, Psalm 23 wasn’t a mantra Todd recited often, but it was resident in his spirit because he had learned it as a child. When the crisis came, Todd was able to tap into a deep reservoir of faith that he’d been storing up for years.

Lisa recalls, “After that, he had a sigh in his voice, and he took a deep breath. He was still holding the phone, but I could tell he had turned away from the phone and was talking to someone else. He said, ‘Are you ready? OK. Let’s roll!’ “

When I allow myself, I can picture it….

From the rear galley of a 757 to the front cockpit area is a distance of more than 100 feet…. Big men move quickly up a narrow aisle, accompanied perhaps by a flight attendant or two carrying coffeepots, spilling boiling water on themselves as they run.

Just what they were doing or how they were doing it may never be completely known. The cockpit voice recorder contains sounds of dishes shattering and other objects being hurled. The hijackers are heard screaming at each other to hold the cockpit door.

Meanwhile Lisa Jefferson remained on the line, waiting for Todd to come back. Hearing all the commotion on board the plane, she recalls, “Then it went silent. I didn’t hear anything else from him. I kept the phone line open for about 15 minutes, hoping he would come back to the phone. I called his name, but he never came back to the phone. About 10 minutes later we heard that a plane had crashed near Pittsburgh, and I knew that was his plane. It was United Flight 93.

“Grieving with hope: On Lisa’s trip with other heartbroken relatives to the crash site, she saw the chasm between Todd’s uplifting, Christ-centered memorial service a day earlier, and the well-intentioned, look-on-the-bright-side service in Shanksville, Pa., with “God … factored out.”

When we arrived at the site, I was surprised at how ordinary it appeared.

I didn’t see a single piece of airplane anywhere.

It was a sunny September day, close to 70 degrees, and I happened to look up. When I did, I saw a hawk soaring high in the sky above the field where the plane had crashed. Suddenly a sense of peace flowed over me. I couldn’t explain it, but I was reminded of Isaiah 40:30-31.

..Numbers have deep meaning,

WWI

Veterans Day. The Allied powers signed a ceasefire agreement with Germany at Rethondes, France, at 11:00 a.m. on November 11, 1918, bringing the war later known as World War I to a close. … Between the world wars, November 11 was commemorated as Armistice Day in the United States, Great Britain, and France.

11:11:11

9:11

