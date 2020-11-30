The Downfall of Press TV

“Press TV is an Iranian state-owned news and documentary network that broadcasts in the English and French languages. ”

Once upon a time Press TV out of Iran was a good source of news and in particular it had some good interviews were hard to find anywhere else.

Yes indeed there was some good content on there. Even more important than the fact that people were able to get some of the POV of the people of Iran was the fact that Americans were getting some really good alternative news talk and information in English.

Now there are millions upon millions of evangelical people in the USA that want to see Iran go away or be punished because this is what the Bible says needs to happen. Some of them are involved with the US military.

Now I know may people reading this will say Press TV got thrown off you tube and other platforms. I know that is bad and that happened. But before that when they where still more easily available Press TV blew it big time. Let me explain why.

The reporters and staff of Press TV are good. They come off as very calm and intellectual. They have had on some very good guest. They have stood up well against the “neoliberals” and “neocons”. They went even farther and had guys on like Mark Glenn and others who where willing to talk about the role of US and Israeli intelligence on 911 and the Mossad connection to the JFK hit.

Press TV was perhaps reaching some of the American intellectuals that are “gentiles”. Perhaps even some of the middle class in the US? I don’t know.

But look they blew it and here is how. Every guest that they ever had on and all the hard work that Press TV every did got completely ruined when they invited on Prof. James Henry Fetzer. When they began to invite a man like this on their platform. It was all over. After that how could you take them seriously?

Fetzer thinks that no one died at Sandy Hook. He is a kook. Lets say for the sake of argument that somehow he was right about this insane accusation. Which is lets face it more about X-Files and fantasy lore than a real theory anyway. He lost. The feds and the cops say the event happened as it did. Worse that that he broke the law and lost in court. According to Wikipedia:” In October 2019, a Wisconsin court ordered Fetzer to pay the father of a Sandy Hook victim $450,000 in a defamation case.[“

The fact that American Free Press held a debate about a case in which Fetzer lost a defamation case over shows what happened to that newspaper.

Fetzer and Alex Jones destroyed any credibility the truth movement may have had and they broke the law and have gotten in trouble in court.

The movie loose change did nothing to help 911 Truth in fact it was a spectacle with no real information. It was like a kind of violent pornography. Stare all day at falling building like a science fiction movie. There were arrest made on 911. Just google dancing Israelis. Remember Trump said Dancing Muslims? He wanted the stupid Americans to find out the truth of what happened.

Anyway why did Press TV have Fetzer on? They made a huge mistake. American Free Press made a huge mistake. Journalist can’t loose that much credibility.

It is a shame Press TV was once very good. What damge did this do to back channel relation between Iran and the USA? What damge did it do to Trumps effort to stay out of war? What damage did it do to Trump in the 2020 election? Hard to say, but I bet more than we dare to think about.

If there was any “conspiracy behind the Sandy Hook Fetzer blew it anyway. Also Press TV should know that mental illness in the USA is it’s own separate problem and it should never let a man on who became obsessed with this tragic shooting. It had nothing to do with geopolitics and back door diplomacy. It would NEVER be something you would want to bring up when dealing with the awfully complicated and delicate relationship between the USA and Iran.