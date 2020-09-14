Are These Antifa/BLM Riots A Jewish Coup?

Earlier by Kevin MacDonald: The Trump Impeachment: A Clash Between America’s Competing Elites?

It was always obvious to those of us on campus in the Vietnam years that if you fired at random into a mob of student protestors you would hit a lot of Jews, and that is exactly what happened at Kent State in 1970 (three out of the four dead) [Remembering the Jews of Kent State, 45 Years Later, by Anne Cohen, The Forward, May 4, 2015]. Subsequently, Stanley Rothman documented the key Jewish role in the New Left in his definitive 1982 study Roots of Radicalism: Jews, Christians, and the New Left. Similarly, at least one (Joseph Rosenbaum) and possibly two (Anthony W. Huber) of the Antifa shot in self-defense by Kenosha WI lifeguard Kyle Rittenhouse appear to have been Jews. (In a now-deleted post, the Jewish Chronicle tried to downplay Rosenbaum by saying he was “non-practicing.”) [Rosenbaum, not Jewish but targeted by antisemitism after death during unrest, by Rob Golub, August 27, 2020]. Will scholars eventually find that the Black Lives Matter moral panic that has convulsed the U.S. in 2020 also had a substantial Jewish component—that it is, in fact, a Color Revolution-style attempted Jewish coup?

I raised a similar question during the bizarre (because obviously doomed to failure) impeachment hearings in January:

Is the Trump impeachment a Jewish coup? It’s a dangerous question even to ask… But undeniably, Jews have taken very prominent, very public roles in impeachment…In effect, impeachment is a project of the numerically dominant Jewish Democrat-voting Left, with the Jewish counsels for the Democrats questioning Jewish witnesses in House committees headed by Jewish representatives, and covered with breathless enthusiasm by Jewish-owned media outlets like MSNBC, CNN, and The New York Times. The only surprise: that the Jewish role has been so public.

This summer of riots and statue-toppling, like the late-winter impeachment farce, should not be seen as a one-off event. I believe it is part of the struggle between our new, Jewish-dominated elite, mostly stemming from the 1880–1920 First Great Wave of immigration, and the traditional white Christian majority of America, significantly derived from pre-Revolutionary colonial stock but augmented by subsequent white Christian immigration, from which America’s historic so-called WASP elite was derived.

Of course, the people on the street are poor Blacks looting athletic shoes and TV sets, aided and abetted by young Whites playing hooky from their jobs at Starbucks. But the Great 2020 Black Lives Matter Moral Panic is still an elite project. Otherwise the elite Main Stream Media wouldn’t be systematically downplaying the violence resulting from what they label “mainly peaceful” protests; and they wouldn’t be ignoring the huge upsurge in shootings and crimes [Kids Getting Caught in Crossfire as Us Gun Violence Surges, by Don Babwin, AP, August 3, 2020]. And money wouldn’t be flowing into BLM-linked organizations from major corporations like Apple, Nike, Facebook, Coca Cola, and YouTube. [Want to know where all those corporate donations for #BLM are going? Here’s the list, by James Wellemyer, NBC, June 5, 2020]

In other words, the political class in the big cities run by Democrats (i.e., all of them), the lion’s share of the elite media and corporate America, the entire academic Establishment, and both major political parties are complicit.

So how did we come to this? It’s been a long process. But one thing that it is not: a reflection of the objective situation of American blacks.

Since the 1960s, the Ruling Class instituted a variety of programs to erase the gaps in income and wealth between the races. Affirmative Action created a Black middle class—according to a Brookings Institute study, roughly 71% of Blacks are middle- or upper-class [The Black middle class needs political attention, too, Andre M. Perry and Carl Romer, February 27, 2020]). Billions were thrown into Head Start and other programs, like busing students. Colleges bent over backwards to recruit Black students. Private corporations—and even more so the government—hired Black workers. And in 2008 Barack Obama was elected president on a wave of optimism on race relations.

Of course, it wasn’t enough. A recent study replicated Rushton and Jensen’s 2005 conclusion that 50–70 percent of the IQ difference between Blacks and Whites is genetic. [Global Ancestry and Cognitive Ability by Jordan Lasker, Bryan J. Pesta, John G. R. Fuerst and Emil O. W. Kirkegaard, Psych, August 30, 2019]. So all these programs could never erase the racial gaps in the genetically-influenced traits needed for success in a 21st-century economy. Indeed, arguably the welfare system and the sexual revolution—both progressive causes—was especially hard on the Black family: The markers of family dysfunction skyrocketed in the 1960s for Blacks and Whites alike, but much worse for Blacks—e.g., around 70 percent of Black babies are now born out of wedlock, over 80 percent for Blacks with a high school education or less [Dramatic increase in the proportion of births outside of marriage in the United States from 1990 to 2016, by Elizabeth Wildsmith, Jennifer Manlove, Elizabeth Cook, ChildTrends.org, August 08, 2018].

Thus the chart below, from Charles Murray’s Coming Apart, show the continuing cultural deterioration since the 1960s: The proportion of out-of-wedlock births among whites in 2016 is around twice the percentage for blacks back in 1960—but blacks have suffered worse.

Significantly, however, the leadership of Black Lives Matter opposes the “Western nuclear family” despite family breakdown’s many correlations with poor outcomes for children. Other Blacks see this paradox (and note Marcellus Wiley’ s comments on “white supremacy” at the end of this video):https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1278064470435090438&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.unz.com%2Farticle%2Fare-these-antifa-blm-riots-a-jewish-coup%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=219d021%3A1598982042171&width=500px

The reason for BLM’s apparently perverse attitude: its leaders are self-proclaimed Marxists—i.e. part of the elite political class. [ Black Lives Matter co-founder describes herself as ‘trained Marxist’, by Yaron Steinbuch, New York Post, June 25, 2020] Note that BLM co-founder Alicia Garza identifies as Jewish.

So how to conceptualize Jewish involvement? As documented in my book The Culture of Critique, Jews have been the backbone of the American Left since they arrived in America and are central to the new elite that emerged in the counterculture of the 1960s. The Frankfurt School, largely shaped by Jewish refugees from Hitler, reconceptualized anti-Semitism as resulting, not from class conflict as orthodox Marxism had claimed, but from ethnic conflict. Similarly, Jewish activism in the post-World-War-II U.S. focused on importing non-Whites as allies of Jews in opposition to the traditional White American majority. Hence the critical role of Jews and Jewish organizations in the passage of the 1965 Immigration Act.

Jews and Jewish organizations have allied themselves with Blacks since the early twentieth Century with the founding of the NAACP. And, despite a substantial history of Black anti-Semitism (e.g., Louis Farrakhan, the recent spate of attacks on Orthodox Jews in New York, anti-Jewish statements by Black media figures like Nick Cannon—who also thinks Blacks are superior to White people but only apologized to Jews), this alliance continues into the present.

(But the Cannon incident shows brings into focus that there are limits to Cancel Culture. Steve Sailer has pointed out that previous black insurrections have been stopped when they begin to criticize Jews, which he thinks is happeningnow).

Some Jews have taken the opportunity of recent developments in Cancel Culture to put forth their own continuing grievances against the West. Hence the Jewish campaign to remove the statue of French king Louis IX (Saint Louis) from a park in his namesake city of St. Louis. [Should St. Louis take down the statue of its anti-Semitic namesake? Activists say yes., by Ben Sales , Jewish Telegraphic Agency, June 26, 2020]

In this spirit, the Forward’s Aiden Pink helpfully supplied a list of 8 “anti-Semites” who still have memorials in the U.S.: Charles Lindbergh (who correctly identified Jews as one pressure group attempting to get the U.S. into World War II), Gen. George S. Patton (who was unsympathetic to the post-World War II treatment of Germans and Jews), Henry Ford (publisher of The International Jew), Peter Stuyvesant(who tried to prevent Jews from settling in New York), Martin Luther (author of On the Jews and Their Lies), President Ulysses S. Grant (who issued an orderexpelling Jewish cotton speculators from areas under his command during the Civil War), Mary Elizabeth Lease (who linked Jews with banking as part of her populism), and Thomas E. Watson (who led a campaign against Jewish accused murderer Leo Frank). [8 American monuments celebrating anti-Semites, June 23, 2020]

How long before they too are Cancelled?

But the major new development in this summer’s Cultural Revolution: cleansing the internet of material the Left doesn’t like. Essentially, the Left appears to have figured out a way around the First Amendment, by co-opting the private sector. Jews and Jewish organizations have been heavily involved.

It wasn’t long ago that the tech nerds who developed the internet had a strong ideology of free speech. This gave rise to an online flourishing of dissident ideas, with outlets such as VDARE.com and my own Occidental Observer .

But Jewish organizations, which had loudly favored free speech when Leftists were being blacklisted in the 1950s, had decided even twenty years ago that the internet represented a threat to their interests. Already by 1999 the Jewish enforcer group the Anti-Defamation League had published Poisoning the Web: Hate Online: An ADL Report on Internet Hate, Bigotry, and Violence.

(“Hate,” remember, is simply speech that the Left in general and Jews in particular dislike. Thus Jewish intellectual Susan Sontag’s saying “the white race is the cancer of human history” is OK).

More recently, Andrew Joyce has documented that, in Europe, organizations like Britain’s Community Security Trust, a Jewish organization, and the European Jewish Congress have taken the lead in banning speech on Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Google+, Snapchat, Dailymotion, and Jeuxvideo.com.

Similarly in the U.S., the ADL has been deeply involved with social media companies. While most companies have been completely compliant, the ADL resorted to organizing a campaign against Facebook regarding messages on the Holocaust. They presented a

series of demands to drop the boycott [that] include the granting of high-level access to ‘civil rights’ (i.e., ADL) officials who will perform regular, independent audits” of “hate” on the platform (which would allow them to engage in intelligence gathering, the collection of IP addresses etc.), immediate removal of “thousands” of White advocacy groups, and the use of Facebook software to “target” “neo-Nazis and White supremacists. [“Secure Tolerance”: The Jewish Plan to Permanently Silence the West, Part 3 of 3, by Andrew Joyce, Occidental Observer, July 15, 2020]

Facebook is certainly not principled in its opposition to the ADL demands. Recently Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said on an earnings call … that the company agreed with the goal of the boycott, to have Facebook be hate-free.” [Facebook: increased ad revenue even as ADL-led boycott reduced spending, by Marcy Oster/JTA, Jerusalem Post, August 3, 2020]

And Facebook has just announced a ban on all political advertising in the seven days before the November 3 Presidential election. This obviously hurts the Trump campaign, which has relied heavily on social media advertising to get around Leftist control of the corporate media. But it hasn’t satisfied Leftists, who simply want Facebook to suppress the Right while allowing the Left free rein. Facebook appears desperate to avoid this, probably because making blatant editorial decisions would strengthen forces who want to remove the liability protection it currently enjoys as a supposedly neutral platform. [ Facing immense pressure, Facebook had no choice but to ban new political ads week before election, by Jon Swartz, MarketWatch, September 4, 2020]

It goes without saying that the giants of internet advertising are Jewish-dominated: Facebook (Sandberg and CEO Mark Zuckerberg) and Google (founded by Sergei Brin and Larry Page).

Censorship is also rampant at PayPal whose CEO is Larry Shulman. [National Justice Exclusive: Leaked Images From PayPal Seminar Reveals Explicit Racial Bias Against White Customers, Eric Striker, National-Justice.com, July 4, 2020] PayPal, which dominates the internet payment market, has begun to refuse to service accounts linked to White advocacy—or even criticism of mass immigration, although that’s the issue that won Trump the 2016 election.

Given the long involvement of Jewish organizations in suppressing “Hate Speech,” including their recent involvement, in collaboration with BLM-linked Al Sharpton, in censoring the internet, we could well see all dissident sites on the right—particularly those linked to White identity and interests—cancelled [Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt Joins Al Sharpton to Promote Boycott of ‘Hate’]

The only saving grace: this is a group that has a long record of going too far.

Earlier this year, considering the question of why Jewish legislators and media figures were expending so much energy on a far-fetched impeachment theory that had no chance of success, I answered: Because they can’t help themselves.

And, indeed, impeachment did fail.

Similarly, Antifa and the Tech Totalitarians will go too far. It may be the unprovoked murder of a Trump supporter on the streets of Portland or Facebook’s subsequent outrageous blocking the pages of the very group to which this innocent victim belonged. It may be the national MSM’s complete repression of the news that, after a memorial service for the murdered Trump supporter, an Antifa militant ran over and nearly killed Proud Boy member—obviously because of the embarrassing parallel to Charlottesville.

It’s impossible to say. But history says an overreach will happen.