By News Desk -2020-08-05 BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The U.S. Navy has allegedly seized a ship that was en route to Iran, carrying zeolite needed for manufacturing oxygen concentrators for coronavirus-infected patients. According to the Fars News Agency, the U.S. warships seized the ship near the Chinese port of Qingdao on Wednesday morning. “Only one imported part […]