US STATE DEPARTMENT IS CONCERNED BY PRESENCE OF ALLEGED ‘RUSSIAN MERCENARIES’ AT LIBYA’S LARGEST OIL FIELD — SALAM ALQUDS ALAYKUM – سلام القدس عليكم

Source 27.06.2020 The US State Department seems to be very concerned by the supposedly growing Russian influence in Libya. On June 26, the US embassy in Libya even released a statement claiming that “foreign-backed campaign to undermine Libya’s energy sector and prevent the resumption of oil production.” “We share the NOC’s deep concern about the shameful […]
