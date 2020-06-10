Today is the 53rd anniversary of the attack on the USS Liberty by “our greatest ally”. Every true American should read the Liberty story. It is probably one of the most suppressed stories in American history and it will make you reexamine our allegiance to Zionist Israel. Read the truth from a Liberty survivor below. […]
via The Liberty Story Is A Microcosm To A Much Bigger Middle East Problem — Write Before Midnight
One thought on “The Liberty Story Is A Microcosm To A Much Bigger Middle East Problem — Write Before Midnight”