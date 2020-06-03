Poll Finds Clear Majority of Americans Want Military to Help Police Deal With Riots — The Duran

The silent majority. The silent majority has spoken. A new Morning Consult Poll finds that 58% of Americans want the military brought in to help police deal with riots, with 30% opposing the measure. Asked if they supported “Calling in the U.S. military to supplement city police forces,” 33% said they strongly support the measure and 25% somewhat support it for a total support of 58%, while 19% strongly oppose and 11% somewhat oppose the measure. The survey also found that 71% of Americans supported using the National Guard as a way of addressing “protests and demonstrations” in U.S. cities. https://summit.news/2020/06/02/poll-finds-clear-majority-of-americans-want-military-to-help-police-deal-with-riots/