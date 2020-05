By Gary D. Barnett (Abridged by henrymakow.com)May 28, 2020 The Coronavirus scam is a criminal betrayal by the world’s governments media and medicine, dictated by the Masonic Jewish (Illuminati, Satanist) central banking cartel. A failed gambit to impose totalitarian control, established authority will never recover legitimacy or trust. They are finished.”Simply to have all the necessities of…