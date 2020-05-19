Ukraine prosecutor offered information related to Biden in exchange for ambassador’s ouster, newly released materials show — The Duran

New materials released by House Democrats appear to show Ukraine’s top prosecutor offering an associate of President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, damaging information related to former vice president Joe Biden if the Trump administration recalled the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. The text messages and documents provided to Congress by former Giuliani associate Lev…

