A Thousand Years as A Watch in the Night: The Psalm of Moses and the Life and Times of Bruce Fields and Stephen Wiest

Uncategorized 1 Minute

Mark Dankof's America

St+Michael
The Feast of Michelmas from Gottesdienst

     In the darkness of the night here in San Antonio, my thoughts are being penned by candlelight.  I wonder about the present and the future and what they hold for me, even as my thoughts in the darkness return to times long, long ago. When sleep does not easily come, it is usually related to my inability to turn off my mind which races from idea to idea, thought to thought, person to person, place to place, past, present, and future in milliseconds. These kinds of nights have become more frequent as of late.  I use the time to read, ponder, meditate, and pray in the enshrouding nocturnal silence.  I used to have these kinds of nights when I was a seminary student in suburban Chicago decades ago.  The only sound was the occasional distant hum of distant traffic on the Tri-State…

View original post 1,609 more words

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.