Trump is caught in a Catch 22?

Scenario #1: If Trump sends the country back to work they will die in greater numbers the JMSM destroy Trump.

Scenario #2:The JMSM will blame Trump for the destruction of the economy if he doesn’t get the country back to work.

Scenario #3 The Trump supporters have had enough. and don’t give a shit.

Scenario #4: The western world and the goy are too addicted to materialism or the Bible. They will never fight back.

Scenario #5 Trump likes to win if the JMSM trap him in this “catch 22” will he talk he will be fired to talk about who was behind 911 or JFK.