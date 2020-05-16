“Collusion against Trump” timeline | Sharyl Attkisson — The Duran

It’s easy to find timelines that detail Trump-Russia collusion developments. Here are links to two of them I recommend: Politifact Russia-Trump timeline Washington Post Russia-Trump timeline On the other side, evidence has emerged that makes it clear there were organized efforts to collude against candidate Donald Trump–and then President Trump. For example: Anti-Russian Ukrainians allegedly helped coordinate and execute a campaign against Trump in partnership with the Democratic National Committee and news reporters. A Yemen-born ex-British spy reportedly delivered political opposition research against Trump to reporters, Sen. John McCain, and the FBI; the latter of which used the material–in part–to obtain wiretaps against one or more Trump-related associates. There were orchestrated leaks of anti-Trump information and allegations to the press, including by ex-FBI Director James Comey. The U.S. intel community allegedly engaged in questionable surveillance practices and politially-motivated “unmaskings” of U.S. citizens, including Trump officials. Alleged conflicts of interests have surfaced regarding FBI officials who cleared Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified information and who investigated Trump’s alleged Russia ties. But it’s not so easy to find a timeline pertinent to the investigations into these events. Related: Obama Era Surveillance Timeline Here’s a work in progress. https://sharylattkisson.com/2020/05/collusion-against-trump-timeline/