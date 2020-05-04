Quebec dismantling its lockdown: let me explain what happened — The Duran

By Denis Rancourt, PhD Researcher, Ontario Civil Liberties Association (ocla.ca) What happened in Quebec? How the hell did Quebec break with WHO and global-elite media-driven propaganda to go its own way, and follow science rather than absurdity? I was amazed when Quebec announced that it was dismantling its lockdown, and now believed in herd immunity. I wrongly thought some wise academics and government scientists finally got through to them, and/or they found a daring way to avoid otherwise unavoidable civil disobedience and unrest… Nope. The actual answer is: Radio Quebec and its visceral critiques and ridicule of the government and its lies. Radio-Quebec never let up and they got the YouTube views from hell, for Quebec, in French. Here is the main video that went viral in Quebec and that explains how the death statistics for COVID-19 are a complete fraud: https://youtu.be/DH7Ot3DrmX4 Here is the video in which they rightly celebrate their victory: https://youtu.be/m8HF4GXjsP8 A fraction of Quebec is alive folks, unlike English Canada that is loosing itself turning around in circles in the sea of propaganda insanity. “Maybe those infected do not develop immunity” and such crap, over and over again. Two solitudes. English media don’t cover Quebec!