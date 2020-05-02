By Staff, Agencies Nearly 130 British parliamentarians, including former Conservative cabinet ministers, have written to Boris Johnson urging him to impose economic sanctions against the apartheid “Israeli” entity if Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition government goes ahead with its threat to annex parts of the West Bank. The letter, signed by the former Tory chairman Lord […]
via More than 100 British MPs Press for Sanctioning “Israel” over West Bank Annexations — SALAM ALQUDS ALAYKUM – سلام القدس عليكم
One thought on “More than 100 British MPs Press for Sanctioning “Israel” over West Bank Annexations — SALAM ALQUDS ALAYKUM – سلام القدس عليكم”