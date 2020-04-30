TruNews interview with Dr Judy Mikovits — The Duran

Please watch this interview with Dr Judy Mikovits who is a leading Scientist who was one of the original people who worked on and helped isolate and identify the AIDS Virus. She tells her story of being bullied and blackmailed by Anthony Fauci and his team. The interview only goes for 15mins. Please watch it. This information needs to spread across the planet. She explains the dangers of the Corona virus as being a trigger for retrovirus’s that have been created and spread around the world for decades and, that the vaccine coming, will kill young and old alike. This is a genuine Scientist with real world experience. Don’t judge the information she shares on my description alone. regards