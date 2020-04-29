New coronavirus strain may be emerging and causing survivors to get REINFECTED — Mothman777’s Blog

Uncategorized 1 Minute

https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-04-27-new-coronavirus-strain-emerging-survivors-reinfected.html Comment in reply to article on Natural News by Johnny Hempseed; It’s COVID-20. COVID-19 fizzled. They’re working on getting another one out. Remember, this is “supposed to be the new normal.” no. And remember; Israel had a vaccine for a man made virus before the pandemic, “a stroke of luck”, loe, the smoking gun. […]

via New coronavirus strain may be emerging and causing survivors to get REINFECTED — Mothman777’s Blog

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.