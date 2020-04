South Front On April 29, the Houthis concluded their large-scale operation, dubbed “Prevail Over Them,” in the northern Yemeni province of al-Jawf. A spokesman for the Yemeni group, Brig. Gen. Yahya Sari, told the al-Masirah TV that the remaining regions of al-Jawf were captured, claiming that 95% of the province is now clear from the […]