Make China Pay w/U.S. Rep. Greg Steube

Bringing Supply Chains Home & Making China’s Leaders Pay for Coronavirus Pandemic—Rep. Greg Steube

American Thought Leaders, The Epoch Times

How would the “Chinese Government COVID 19 Accountability Act,” recently proposed by Congressman Greg Steube, help America recover from the coronavirus pandemic?

How is COVID 19, or CCP virus, waking Americans up to the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party?

And is China now undercutting produce prices in the US?

In this episode, we sit down with Florida Republican Congressman Greg Steube, who serves on the House Judiciary, Oversight and Reform, and Veteran’s Affairs committees.

This is American Thought Leaders 🇺🇸, and I’m Jan Jekielek.