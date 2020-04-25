Blue Dragon Journal

[CCP Virus] Curtis Ellis: How China’s Communist Party “Infected the World” With its Malign Ideology

American Thought Leaders, The Epoch Times

China has nationalized American-owned factories in China…

👇KEY POINTS OF INTEREST:

2:21 The CCP virus exposed the dangers of over-reliance on supply chains in China

8:23 The Chinese regime has been hoarding medical equipment and using them for propaganda purposes

10:58 Some people claim America should “thank China”

13:49 How the Chinese Communist Party has “infected” America and the world

25:17 The Chinese regime believes this to be “a fight for their very survival”

36:25 Lobbyists like Big Pharma are pushing back against a potential “Buy American” executive order

Why has the Chinese Communist Party been buying up, hoarding, and restricting the export of medical supplies, even those manufactured by American companies in China? How is this related to the regime’s propaganda efforts?

How has the Chinese Communist Party…