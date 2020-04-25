[CCP Virus] Curtis Ellis: How China’s Communist Party “Infected the World” With its Malign Ideology
American Thought Leaders, The Epoch Times
China has nationalized American-owned factories in China…
👇KEY POINTS OF INTEREST:
- 2:21 The CCP virus exposed the dangers of over-reliance on supply chains in China
- 8:23 The Chinese regime has been hoarding medical equipment and using them for propaganda purposes
- 10:58 Some people claim America should “thank China”
- 13:49 How the Chinese Communist Party has “infected” America and the world
- 25:17 The Chinese regime believes this to be “a fight for their very survival”
- 36:25 Lobbyists like Big Pharma are pushing back against a potential “Buy American” executive order
Why has the Chinese Communist Party been buying up, hoarding, and restricting the export of medical supplies, even those manufactured by American companies in China? How is this related to the regime’s propaganda efforts?
How has the Chinese Communist Party…
