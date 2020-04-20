“The Top of the FBI Was Scum – You’ll Find Out What I’m Going to Do” – President Trump Goes Off on Corrupt Deep State ‘Scum’ at Presser (VIDEO) — The Duran

President Trump went off on the scum at the top of the FBI who attempted to take down a duly elected president. President Trump defended General Flynn and Roger Stone today the daily coronavirus press conference calling out the former FBI leaders “scum” for trying to take him out.Trump was right to call this coup attempt a “disgrace.” He’s being kind. Reporter: Have you thought of pardoning Paul Manafort or Roger Stone so they’re not exposed to the virus. President Trump: Well I’ll just tell you this. Roger Stone was treated very unfairly. Paul Manafort, the black-book turned out to be a fraud. e learned that out during the last weeks and months. They had a black-book that came out of Ukraine an d it happened to be a fraud. Turned out to be a fraud. They convicted a man and it turned out to be a fraud. General Flynn was a highly respected person and it turned out to be a scam on him. The FBI said he didn’t lie. And Mueller’s people wanted him to go to jail. So what am I going to do? You’ll find out what I’m going to do. I’m not going to say what I’m going to do. But I will tell you the whole thing turned out to be a scam. And it turned out to be a disgrace to our country. And it was a takedown of a duly elected president. And these people suffered greatly. General Flynn! I mean what they did to him… The top of the FBI was scum and what they did to General Flynn and you know it and everybody knows it was a disgrace! Via Bernard Kerik. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/top-fbi-scum-find-going-president-trump-goes-off-corrupt-deep-state-scum-video/