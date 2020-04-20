Iraq submits request to purchase Russian S-400 system despite US threats — SALAM ALQUDS ALAYKUM – سلام القدس عليكم

Uncategorized 1 Minute

By News Desk -2020-04-19 The Parliamentary Security and Defence Committee of Iraq submitted a detailed study requesting the purchase of Russian long-range, surface-to-air S-400 missile defence systems for the consideration of the country’s caretaker prime minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi on 18 April. “The issue has already been discussed with relevant figures at the General Command of Armed Forces, […]

via Iraq submits request to purchase Russian S-400 system despite US threats — SALAM ALQUDS ALAYKUM – سلام القدس عليكم

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.