By News Desk -2020-04-19 The Parliamentary Security and Defence Committee of Iraq submitted a detailed study requesting the purchase of Russian long-range, surface-to-air S-400 missile defence systems for the consideration of the country’s caretaker prime minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi on 18 April. “The issue has already been discussed with relevant figures at the General Command of Armed Forces, […]
via Iraq submits request to purchase Russian S-400 system despite US threats — SALAM ALQUDS ALAYKUM – سلام القدس عليكم