Trump vs the high tech super virus.

Mossad is the best of the best. But they are aggressive. Sometimes they overplay their hand a bit.

Such is the case with the malicious software code Stuxnet which was intended to take down Iran.

Remember it is called the “Stuxnet virus”. This virus attacked Iranian computers and technology. Nuke technology.

It worked. But the Stuxnet virus spread it got a bit out of control. At this time Obama was President. Joe Biden even commented.

David E. Sanger writes in Confront and Conceal: Obama’s Secret Wars and Surprising Use of American Power .

In the background, everyone could hear someone sucking air through his teeth. It was Joe Biden, the vice president, whose occasional outbursts were often a tension-relieving contrast with Obama’s typically impassive reaction to bad news. “Oh, goddamn,” he said, according to the account of one participant. “Sonofabitch. It’s got to be the Israelis.