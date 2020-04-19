Russia reports whopping 6,000+ jump in Covid-19 cases in new record — The Duran

As many as 6,060 new coronavirus cases have been recorded across Russia over the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 crisis center has confirmed. The death toll linked to the dreaded disease has surpassed 360 nationwide. The figures demonstrate a significant increase in new cases in comparison to the previous day, when Russia recoded about 4,700 new cases. Most cases were reported in Moscow, where 3,570 people have been diagnosed with the disease over the past 24 hours. The Russian capital leads the grim rating of regions most affected by the virus in Russia, with a total of 24,324 people diagnosed with Covid-19 so far. Moscow Region – currently second on the list – trails far behind with 4,663 confirmed cases. However, the authorities maintain that the increase is the result, not of an explosive infection rate, but better diagnostics. Up to 60 percent of all Covid-19 patients in Russia, and Moscow in particular, have no symptoms, the crisis center reports. The number of people hospitalized over Covid-19 has not grown significantly, and the healthcare system is coping with the inflow of new patients, the authorities said. Still, the Covid-19 death toll in Russia grew by 48 to 361. At the same time, over 230 people recovered over the last 24 hours. Globally, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 2.3 million. The virus claimed more than 160,000 lives. https://www.rt.com/russia/486243-russia-reports-6000-coronavirus-jump/