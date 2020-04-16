In 1955, a “life-saving” polio vaccine sickened and fatally paralyzed countless children after being declared “safe and effective” — Mothman777’s Blog

Uncategorized 1 Minute

https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-04-15-polio-vaccine-sickened-fatally-paralyzed-countless-children.html?utm Comment by mothman777, thinking of what may come with the intended COVID-19 ‘vaccine’, which will very likely be weaponized in various ways; What is not realized is that the WHO states that only one in every 200-1,000 of those infected actually show signs of sickness with polio, and that only one in 200 or […]

via In 1955, a “life-saving” polio vaccine sickened and fatally paralyzed countless children after being declared “safe and effective” — Mothman777’s Blog

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.