BARR: “No Basis” For FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation… More Concerning is a ‘Whole Pattern of Events to Sabotage the Presidency’ (VIDEO) — The Duran

US Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News host Laura Ingraham there was ‘no basis’ for the FBI’s ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ investigation into then-candidate Donald Trump. Recall, FBI counter-intel chief Peter Strzok opened a CI investigation into Trump’s campaign in July of 2016 dubbed ‘Crossfire Hurricane,’ based on bogus claims his camp was working with the Russians. Barr said what happened to Trump was one of the greatest travesties in American history. Even more alarming was the pattern of events after the campaign to sabotage Trump’s presidency. “I think what happened to him [Trump] was one of the greatest travesties in American history, and without any basis they started this investigation of his campaign, and even more concerning, actually is what happened after the campaign, a whole pattern of events while he was president to sabotage the presidency,” said Barr. WATCH: Last May Barr appointed US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham to investigate the origins of Spygate. According to reports, Durham is focusing on former CIA Director John Brennan’s role in Spygate and his lies to Congress. Hillary’s phony Russia dossier was not only used by the FBI to obtain a FISA warrant on Carter Page, it was also used in the Intelligence Community’s report. James Comey told the FBI in an email chain in December of 2016 that CIA Director John Brennan insisted on including the dossier in the IC assessment, but the CIA is claiming that it was James Comey who made the recommendation and it was Brennan and DNI chief James Clapper who objected. Brennan also may have perjured himself during a May 2017 testimony about the dossier. Recall, in a May 2017 testimony, John Brennan vehemently denied the phony dossier made its way into the IC assessment that was released in January 2017 that concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 election “to help Trump’s chances of victory.” Brennan also swore to Congress that he didn’t know who commissioned the phony dossier even though it was widely known by senior DOJ, FBI and NatSec officials that Hillary Clinton paid for the document. The Durham investigation is supposed to wind down some time between June and September, according to reports. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/barr-no-basis-fbis-crossfire-hurricane-investigation-concerning-whole-pattern-events-sabotage-presidency-video/