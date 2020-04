April 08, 2020 Pepe Escobar looks at a frightening future that might follow the already terrifying Covid-19 global outbreak. By Pepe Escobarin BangkokSpecial to Consortium News You don’t need to read Michel Foucault’s work on biopolitics to understand that neoliberalism – in deep crisis since at least 2008 – is a control/governing technique in which surveillance capitalism is […]