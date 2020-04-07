‘We contacted all his doctors’: Trump says US drug firms in UK scrambling for Covid-19 cure after British PM Johnson sent to ICU — The Duran

American pharmaceutical firms are meeting in London to discuss treatments for coronavirus-stricken British PM Boris Johnson, who was moved to intensive care after his condition deteriorated over the weekend, the US president said. “We’re very saddened to hear that [Johnson] was taken into intensive care this afternoon. Americans are all praying for his recovery,” President Trump said at a press briefing on Monday, adding that several “genius” drug companies had “arrived in London already” to discuss therapeutics for the prime minister. We have contacted all of Boris’ doctors. Trump noted that the companies were working on “rather complex” treatments which have had “incredible” results, though he did not get into specifics about which drugs were under consideration. “It’s a very complex treatment of things that they’ve just recently developed,” Trump said, adding: “When you’re in intensive care, that’s a big deal,” and that “hopefully they won’t be needed.” https://www.rt.com/news/485139-trump-johnson-cure-coronavirus/

