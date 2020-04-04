Trump vs the high tech super virus.

Staś

Mossad is the best of the best. But they are aggressive. Sometimes they overplay their hand a bit.

Such is the case with the malicious software code Stuxnet which was intended to take down Iran.

Remember it is called the “Stuxnet virus”. This virus attacked Iranian computers and technology. Nuke technology.

It worked. But the Stuxnet virus spread it got a bit out of control. At this time Obama was President. Joe Biden even commented.

David E. Sanger writes in Confront and Conceal: Obama’s Secret Wars and Surprising Use of American Power .

In the background, everyone could hear someone sucking air through his teeth. It was Joe Biden, the vice president, whose occasional outbursts were often a tension-relieving contrast with Obama’s typically impassive reaction to bad news. “Oh, goddamn,” he said, according to the account of one participant. “Sonofabitch. It’s got to be the Israelis.

Stuxnet Computer program

The virus worked it infected the Iranianian nuke plant. High tech cyberwar. However, it spread a bit too far and became known to the public. They showed their power. But it spilled out around the world.

Did they want it that way?

They showed weakness when the killed the wrong guy in Lillehammer Norway 1973. But two cares their team blew away everyone in Black September anyway.

Would the Americans, in particular, the Protestant believers in the OT even care? Dare I say they loved it.

After 911 when a truth movement may have sparked a real revolution in the USA. Nothing happened.

Worse than nothing.

The mind science experts developed a virus to destroy the “truth movement” called “cognitive infiltration”

After the attack at Sandy Hook Newtown CT. The truth movement went too far and said no one died at Sandy Hook.

The virus spread and destroyed the “movement” and may yet destroy free speech.

Mark Glenn and Mike Piper tried to warn of the no one died at Sandy Hook virus. But it did not work. Their careers were more or less destroyed.

Worse than that because of the power of the media and the glory and power of the OT most of what we call the “gentile world” Has been destroying itself.

Any attempt to question the abuse of the Gentile in the OT is dismissed as heresy.

Note how the biggest star in the I am smart enough to figure out Alex Joes is a fraud crowd. Adam Green agrees with a lot the was written in The Ugly Truth website” but he 100%goes after Trump.

Without Trump the Truth Movement has nothing. No power.

The truth movement we would find is a total waste of time. More on this latter.

Now endgame. Trump has survived Russiagate and Ukraine gate and countless other media battles but he faces the Corona Virus. One that no one knows where the hell it really came from and even what it is. How it attacks the population is bizarre.

Charles Lieber Havard professor was arrested with 2 Chinese nationals,

Lieber deals with technology that is beyond science fiction. He works on the “nanoscale” The small the unseen We have no idea of what is to come.

Huge armies can be brought down with sophisticated technology and deception.

How will Trump deal with this?

If America goes back to work too soon then to much death? If he does not send America back to work soon it could mean the end of his chance to win in November of 2020.

Stop judging Trump and pray for him. Pray now.