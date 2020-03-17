China Nearly Conquered Coronavirus Epidemic in 50 Days — The Duran

Eric Zuesse According to https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/china/, which obtains its information from only the most reliable sources, here are the main statistics regarding coronavirus-19 cases in China: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/china/ as of today, March 17th: WORLD / COUNTRIES / CHINA Last updated: March 17, 2020, 14:20 GMT China Coronavirus Cases: 80,881 Deaths: 3,226 Recovered: 68,715 ACTIVE CASES 8,940 Currently […]