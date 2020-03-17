China Nearly Conquered Coronavirus Epidemic in 50 Days — The Duran

On By StaśIn Uncategorized

Eric Zuesse According to https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/china/, which obtains its information from only the most reliable sources, here are the main statistics regarding coronavirus-19 cases in China: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/china/ as of today, March 17th: WORLD / COUNTRIES / CHINA Last updated: March 17, 2020, 14:20 GMT China Coronavirus Cases: 80,881 Deaths: 3,226 Recovered: 68,715 ACTIVE CASES 8,940 Currently […]

via China Nearly Conquered Coronavirus Epidemic in 50 Days — The Duran

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.