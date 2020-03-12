“Straight Up Racist”: AOC Slams People For Not ‘Patroning’ Chinese Restaurants Due To Coronavirus — The Duran

On By StaśIn Uncategorized

“People are literally not patroning Chinese restaurants” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lashed out at ‘straight up racists’ for not ‘patroning’ Chinese restaurants. “Honestly, it sounds almost so silly to say, but there’s a lot of restaurants that are feeling the pain of racism, where people are literally not patroning Chinese restaurants, they’re not patroning Asian restaurants because of just straight-up racism around the coronavirus,” she said on Instagram Live on Tuesday. Watch: As Fox News notes, social media users were quick to call out AOC for trivializing actual racism. “Honestly though, Alexandria. Can we at least try to reserve the term racism for things that are actually evil and racist?” said congressional candidate Luke Edison Negron. If everything is racist, nothing is racist? https://www.zerohedge.com/political/straight-racist-aoc-slams-people-not-patroning-chinese-restaurants-due-coronavirus

via “Straight Up Racist”: AOC Slams People For Not ‘Patroning’ Chinese Restaurants Due To Coronavirus — The Duran

