Russian parliament adjourns after proposal to allow Putin run again in 2024 Presidential elections — The Duran

Proceedings in Russia’s State Duma have been temporarily suspended and President Vladimir Putin is set to make an address this afternoon. It comes after a suggestion that Presidential term limits could be re-set. The idea was floated by Valentina Tereshkova, an MP from the ruling ‘United Russia’ party, who is also famous for being the first woman in space. She wants to give the incumbent head of state a chance to compete in the 2024 Presidential election. Under existing rules, Putin must stand aside after the current mandate, his fourth, ends. However, putative constitutional changes currently being discussed would limit future Presidents to only two terms. Tereshkova wants to start the clock again, making Putin eligible for two more runs before he would be bound by the new restrictions. In her speech, she said in the situation Russia now faces [economically and politically] there are “unpredictable risks” meaning “reliable insurance” is needed. https://www.rt.com/russia/482733-parliament-adjourns-putin-elections/

