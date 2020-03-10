Bill Clinton Boffed Monica To ‘Manage Anxieties’ – So What Was Hillary Doing? — The Duran

“We all bring our baggage to life and sometimes we do things we shouldn’t do.” According to Bill Clinton, his affair with 22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky helped him deal with the stress of being president, according to AFP. Clinton made the admission in a four-part Hulu documentary released Friday about the scandal that resulted in his impeachment. In the four-part Hulu series, Clinton describes his sexual relationship in the 1990s with the then 22-year-old White House intern as something he did “to manage my anxieties for years.” He said it had been motivated by life’s “pressure and disappointments and terrors, fears of whatever” and said he felt “terrible” that the affair had defined Lewinsky’s life. –AFP (via Yahoo) “We all bring our baggage to life and sometimes we do things we shouldn’t do,” Clinton said, adding “It was awful what I did.” Which begs the question; why wasn’t Hillary – who thought she was cut out to lead America, unable to ‘manage’ her own husband’s anxieties? Were Bill’s needs the rust-belt of their marriage – totally ignored by power-hungry Hillary? Or the Benghazi of their dead bedroom – totally abandoned when she was needed most? Or was it always just an ‘arrangement’ between two sociopaths bent on world domination, and Bill just got caught? Either way, that’s enough cursed images flashing through one’s brain for now. Hillary, meanwhile, said she felt “devastated and so personally hurt” when Bill told her about the affair. They both talk about how Hillary told him to inform their daughter Chelsea before the news became public. “So, I did that, which was awful,” said the ex-president. “What I did was wrong. I just hated to hurt her,” he added. Bill Clinton said nobody in his position would have thought about the risks they were taking by having the affair. “It is you feel like you are staggering around, you have been in a 15-round prize fight that was extended to 30 rounds and here is something that will take your mind off of it for a while. That is what happens,” he explained. –AFP https://www.zerohedge.com/political/bill-clinton-boffed-monica-manage-anxieties-so-what-was-hillary-doing