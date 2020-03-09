How Their Brains Function– ‘The morality of our conquest’ The Ugly Truth Judaism, Zionism and the toxic effect of apocalyptic religious delusions on world affairs Sunday, March 8, 2020 On March 9, 2020 By StaśIn Bible, Ritual Violence in the Hebrew Bible, The Ugly Truth, Torah, Uncategorized How Their Brains Function– ‘The morality of our conquest’ The Ugly Truth Judaism, Zionism and the toxic effect of apocalyptic religious delusions on world affairs Sunday, March 8, 2020 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related