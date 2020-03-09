Arch NeoCon Aaron David Miller–‘I’m a veteran Middle East peace negotiator and Trump’s plan is the most dangerous I’ve ever seen’

LOOK AT WHAT TUT .ed had to say!!!

ed note–the only thing ‘dangerous’ about Trump’s peace plan is that–

1. It confines Israel to defined, legal borders, something which contradicts DIRECTLY AND EXPLICITLY the very precepts of the same Torah Judaism which functions as the beating heart of the entire ‘Jewish state’ experiment,

and–

2. That it removes conflict as the energy by which the Jewish state expands her empire, as well as acts as the glue in holding together an organically dysfunctional and abnormal failed state.