Senate Homeland Committee To Issue First Subpoena In Biden-Burisma Probe — The Duran

“Blue Star sought to leverage Hunter Biden’s role as a board member of Burisma to gain access to, and potentially influence matters at, the State Department…” Senate Homeland Security Committee chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) plans to force a vote to issue the first subpoena linked to his probe involving Hunter Biden and Ukrainian energy firm, Burisma Holding Johnson sent a letter to members of his committee on Sunday saying that it is his “intention to schedule a business meeting to consider a committee subpoena” of a former consultant for Blue Star Strategies, which Johnson noted worked as a U.S. representative for Burisma. “As part of the committee’s ongoing investigation, it has received U.S. government records indicating that Blue Star sought to leverage Hunter Biden’s role as a board member of Burisma to gain access to, and potentially influence matters at, the State Department,” Johnson wrote in the letter to committee members. –The Hill Specifically, Johnson wants to subpoena Andrii Telizhenko, a former Blue Star consultant who has indicated that he wants to “cooperate fully” with Johnson, but is limited by a nondisclosure agreement. “Because Mr. Telizhenko’s records and information would be responsive to the committee’s requests, and Blue Star has refused to provide them, a subpoena to Mr. Telizhenko for these records is appropriate at this time,” reads Johnson’s letter. “Accordingly, I will be scheduling a vote in the near future to approve issuing the enclosed subpoena.” Johnson noted in his letter that the subpoena was “narrowly drafted,” and would only pertain to documents related to Burisma and Blue Star. “Blocking the receipt of relevant records, as any committee member voting against this subpoena would be doing, only heightens the risk of ‘disinformation’ because Congress would not have access to all pertinent information,” he added. Objecting to the subpoena is Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), the top Democrat on Johnson’s committee, who says doing so could bolster Russian disinformation efforts. With a GOP majority in the Senate, however, Johnson can tell Peters to go pound sand. The subpoena would be the first in relation to the months-long GOP investigation into Burisma and Hunter Biden. Biden, who has reinvented himself as an artist in a slobberingly fellacious New York Times PR puff piece, was paid upwards of $50,000 per month to sit on Burisma’s board while his father was Vice President, and Obama’s point-man on Ukraine policy – where he notoriously forced the country’s prior administration to fire a prosecutor investigating the energy giant. He is currently living in a $12,000 per month rental in the Hollywood Hills while engaged in an ongoing paternity battle with an Arkansas stripper he impregnated. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/senate-homeland-committee-issue-first-subpoena-biden-burisma-probe