Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison — The Duran

Long-time political operative and Trump confidant Roger Stone has been sentenced to 6 years in prison for perjury and obstruction of the ‘Russiagate’ probe, in a process marked by controversy and accusations of partisanship. Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Stone to 40 months in prison for obstruction of justice, another 18 months for witness tampering, and 12 months for making false statements to Congress – but the sentences are to run concurrently, so the maximum time Stone would spend in prison is three and a half years. She also assessed a $20,000 penalty, for what she argued was wasting the government’s time and resources by misleading the “Russiagate” investigation. Jackson has previously thrown the book at former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and Dutch lawyer Alex Van Der Zwaan as part of the ‘Russiagate’ prosecutions pursued by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. She argued on Thursday that there was “nothing phony” about that probe, and that the US House of Representatives “had a duty to inquire about how documents from the DNC wound up in the hands of WikiLeaks.” https://www.rt.com/usa/481315-roger-stone-prison-sentence/

