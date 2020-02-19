Mike Piper and others warned us about traitors like Father Malachi Martin.Cleaver men who have led us where we are today.

On By StaśIn Uncategorized

Blog of Staś

fathermartin

 I recall being shocked and saddened when I found out from Michael Collins Piper and other journalist that that the famous author and Jesuit priest  Father Malachi Martin was an absolute traitor. Mike Piper blew the lid off of the Father Martin deception in his incredible book  THE JUDAS GOATS.

judasgoat

Yes, the smooth talking Jesuit priest Father Malachi Martin was a traitor and a Judas Goat .Father Martin was an outstanding entertainer. He was the most popular guest of Art Bell Coast to Coast AM. No one could out talk this man. He gave millions of post Vatican II Catholics hope that there was a brilliant “conservative’ priest out there speaking for them. We must thank those like Piper who uncovered this deception. Looking back, we now come to  realize that “Bill Buckley” George Will and also FR. Martin had led gentile readers on a wild goose chase. Fantastic stories of…

View original post 1,965 more words

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.