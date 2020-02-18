WOW! CNN Panel Blames Donald Trump for CNN’s Avenatti Worship (VIDEO) — The Duran

The far left Trump-hating media channel relentlessly promoted the corrupt lawyer of porn start Stormy Daniels 121 times in 2019. MSNBC was a close second giving the corrupt lawyer 108 times in 2019. Avenatti was found guilty on all charges in the Nike extortion trial last week and is facing 42 years in prison. But it wasn’t CNN’s fault. On Sunday CNN paneliest including Lachlan Markay blamed President Trump for CNN’s infatuation with the corrupt porn star attorney. You just can’t make this stuff up. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/wow-cnn-panel-blames-donald-trump-for-cnns-avenatti-worship-video/

