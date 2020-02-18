‘Western doctors overprescribe drugs’ – Jordan Peterson’s daughter Mikhaila tells RT why he went to Russia for treatment — The Duran

Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson chose Russia for his detox because the country’s medical industry is less dependent on big pharma than North America’s, his daughter Mikhaila told RT’s World Apart program. Peterson, who rose to fame for his vocal and unapologetic opposition to extreme political correctness, has been struggling with an addiction to the drug clonazepam for over a year now. The benzodiazepine-class tranquilizer was prescribed to the University of Toronto professor and author of bestselling book ‘12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos’ in 2017, to tackle anxiety caused by his lasting autoimmune problems. But the addiction only became apparent to the family last year when the psychologist’s wife was diagnosed with cancer, from which she has now recovered. Prominent health vlogger Mikhaila Peterson, who has struggled with harsh autoimmune problems of her own – but managed to solve them by developing the so-called ‘Lion Diet’ – said that her father tried to quit the drug by going ‘cold turkey’, but it led to “horrific withdrawal,” putting his life at risk. Going to Russia for treatment at the start of the year was a “terrifying decision” for the family, Mikhaila confessed to host Oksana Boyko, as it’s not something people from the West usually do. Benzodiazepine detox is a “fairly dangerous and extremely unpleasant” procedure, and the Petersons simply couldn’t find a medical institution that could perform it in North America, or anywhere else in the world. “Coming here to do the detox was our last option,” Mikhaila said, explaining that the psychologist experienced a “terrible last month. He nearly died several times.” But it seems the Russian move paid off, as Mikhaila revealed he is now “doing well, given the circumstances… He’s better than I’ve seen him in at least six months.” https://www.rt.com/news/480979-jordan-peterson-mikhaila-russia/