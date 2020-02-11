China Death Count Tops 1,000 As Masked President Xi Warns ‘Prepare For Long & Grim’ Virus Battle — The Duran

President Xi visited a Beijing neighborhood on Monday, appearing in public for the first time since the outbreak began, as the total number of deaths from the virus tops 1,000 for the first time, with over 43,000 infected around the globe. Summary: Total global virus death toll hits 1018, with the number of global confirmed cases rising to 43,099, of which 42,638 in China and 461 offshore. The number of severe cases jumped from 6,484 to 7,333, while the number of discharged patients rose by 716 from 3,281 to 3,996. The epicenter, China’s Hubei province, announced 103 new deaths – the biggest jump yet – to 1,011 deaths China has first the two highest-ranked health officials in Hubei Province Westerdam cruise ship to dock in Thailand after being turned away from 3 countries WHO designates 10 Chinese provinces ‘hot spots’ UK confirms 4 more cases tied to possible ‘super spreader’ Extended LNY holiday ends but millions still too afraid to return to office WeWork Chairman says 100 buildings temporarily closed in China Canadian finance minister warns nCoV “will hit Canadian economy…” WHO says outbreak in Europe could be “spark that becomes a bigger fire” Hong Kong reports 6 new cases, bringing total to 42, evacuates building where two nCoV patients lived NRF forecasts drop in retail sales in February British Airways extends China flight cancellations President Xi addresses party officials at outbreak control center https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/uk-warns-coronavirus-imminent-threat-after-suspected-super-spreader-returns-singapore