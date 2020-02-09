Trump ousts Jewish officer and Jewish ambassador who testified against him in impeachment inquiry The Ugly Truth Judaism, Zionism and the toxic effect of apocalyptic religious delusions on world affairs Saturday, February 8, 2020

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who served on National Security Council, and Gordon Sondland, Trump’s ambassador to the EU, both fired two days after president’s acquittal by Senate

TUT ed note–What is not discussed of course is the fact that the 2 ‘Never Trumpers’ were not just ‘witnesses’ in the Israeli-led Impeachment against DJT, POTUS, but 2 deeply-embedded Israeli operatives functioning in the same capacity as Paul Wolfowitz, Richard Pearle, Douglas Feith, Scooter Libby and the rest of the ‘rat pack’ making up the NeoCon cabal whose job as deeply-embedded Zionist spies within the US Defense Department was to foment war between the US and Israel’s enemies.

In this case, they were assigned roles in providing false witness/false testimony in Israel’s drive to remove Trump from office before he could move forward with his much-discussed ‘Ultimate Peace Deal’ between Israel and the Arabs, the very same ‘peace deal’ that destroyed the political careers of every president since JFK who waded into the same waters. Like those operatives in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 who provided false information to the American people on topics such as ‘Islamic jihad’ and everything else designed to stoke American war fever, likewise Vindman and Sondland were there to provide the false information needed in Impeaching/removing an American president intent upon finally getting a restrictive rope around the Zionist dog’s neck and containing it before it blows up the entire planet.