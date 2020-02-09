MUST-READ “TRUTH MOVEMENT TAKE NOTE” Jewish Democrats spearhead letter to Trump blasting peace plan

Jewish Democrats spearhead letter to Trump blasting peace plan

Note what TUT ed. is saying:

ed note–No one should make the mistake of thinking that this is just a case of ‘the left’ doing what it is reflexively and ontologically programmed to do in ‘resisting’ a right-wing administration. Likewise, no one should make the mistake of thinking that a Congress owned lock/stock/barrel by AIPAC and Netanyahu would have done this without first clearing it with those 2 aforementioned entities, and absent that, that if Israel viewed Trump’s ‘peace deal’ favorably and non-threatening to her long-range plans that said Congress-critters they would have gotten their ‘cease and desist’ orders as soon as news of this upcoming ‘letter’ had made its way into the ears of Bibi.

We are forced to point out these very rudimentary and elementary facts due to the present reality of the situation that–almost to every man, woman, and child across the political-commentary spectrum–there is absolutely NO DISCUSSION WHATSOEVER taking place concerning the recent political upheaval involving the Impeachment of DJT, POTUS and his plans for the Middle East, and particularly those plans involving an ‘ultimate peace deal’ with DEFINED BORDERS which the Jewish state considers to be anathema, blasphemous and just down-right unacceptable.

Remember, the Jews don’t want a Middle East peace plan, just the Middle East.