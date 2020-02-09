Impeachment 2.0? Israeli-owned Congress lining up possible new charges against Trump The Ugly Truth Judaism, Zionism and the toxic effect of apocalyptic religious delusions on world affairs Saturday, February 8, 2020 On February 9, 2020February 9, 2020 By StaśIn Adam Schiff, Impeachment, Impeachment hoax, The Ugly Truth, Trump, Uncategorized Impeachment 2.0? Israeli-owned Congress lining up possible new charges against Trump The Ugly Truth Judaism, Zionism and the toxic effect of apocalyptic religious delusions on world affairs Saturday, February 8, 2020 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related