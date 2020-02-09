How They Do It–Trump Is Defiling His Office Saturday, February 8, 2020

‘The staged reunion of a military family for the cameras was a departure from normal decorum. A soldier on active duty should not be asked by his commander in chief to perform his return home to wife and child before a global television audience. That’s abusive and intrusive.’

ed note–and, here we go again ladies and Gentile-men, explaining something that as far as those who consider themselves ‘Jew-wise’ are concerned, should not need explaining at all.

The author of this piece, David Frum–

Is a died-in-the-wool Zionist gangster who played a central role not only in the events of 9/11, but as well in selling to the American people the disastrous ‘clash of civilizations’ that followed. He is an Israeli spy and a high-level operative for Judea, Inc who takes his orders directly from Netanyahu, along with others such as Kristol, the portly Kagan brothers, Jennifer Rubin, Eliot Cohen, Max Boot et al.

EACH AND EVERY ONE OF THE AFOREMENTIONED also played very conspicuous roles in attempting first to prevent DJT from getting the Republican nomination and winning the subsequent 2016 election, and then having failed in that endeavor, in concentrating their efforts in trying to see him removed as POTUS.

Furthermore, what needs to be understood about this is that it is an ISRAELI INTELLIGENCE OPERATION being conducted under the direct leadership and authority of none other than ‘Bibi’ Netanyahu, who, we are told by all sorts of experts, is ‘Trump’s buddy’.

Those breathing a sigh of relief now that Trump has been acquitted in the Senate Impeachment trial should not be doing so at all. What it means is that the drive to remove him from office before he can begin turning the screws on Netanyahu vis the 'Ultimate Peace Deal' has now entered a new phase where 'assassination' in the political sense via the mechanism of impeachment may very well become literal as it was with Israel's murder of the 35th POTUS, JFK.

















‘But, but, but…Netanyahu LOVES Trump’s ‘Peace deal’. He was clapping and smiling when Trump unveiled it…’

Yes, yes, we know all about it. That’s the way the political game is played and anyone without the intellectual sophistication necessary in recognizing this fact needs to go back to doing whatever it was they were doing before they got their hands on a cheap computer and began operating as ‘geo-political analysts’. Nota bene the section in Frum’s peace dealing with his obvious agitation/aggravation with the VERY PREGNANT WITH IMPLICATIONS return of the Army Serviceman at Trump’s SOTU address and compare it to the ed note commentary appearing here.